Read full article on original website
Related
Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, AP source says; SF DA says suspect made it to 2nd floor of SF home
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
decrypt.co
Visa, PayPal, Western Union Among Fall Flurry of Crypto Trademark Filings
There have been three times as many NFT trademark applications filed so far this year in the U.S. than in all of 2021. In a striking counterpoint to the heightened crypto skepticism during the current bear market, financial services giants Visa, PayPal, and Western Union were among the notable firms that filed new trademark applications involving crypto and Web3 related products and services in the past week.
decrypt.co
Crypto Exchange Binance Confirms $500M Investment in Musk's Twitter Takeover
With Musk taking over Twitter, Binance confirmed that it’s an equity investor in the billionaire’s $44 billion acquisition. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, confirmed its participation as an equity investor in Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. “We're excited to be able to...
decrypt.co
MakerDAO Splits in Two Over Founder’s 'Endgame' Proposal
Opposing factions are forming within MakerDAO over founder Rune Christensen's controversial proposal. MakerDAO is moving a step closer to its “Endgame.”. After a majority vote on Monday in favor of introducing eight Maker Improvement Proposals (MIP), DeFi’s unofficial central bank will launch so-called MetaDAOs and activate a new vault to generate more revenue for the protocol.
decrypt.co
Binance Will Help Elon Musk Use Crypto to Battle Twitter Bots
Binance is creating an internal team to help Twitter fight bot accounts using blockchain and crypto, the exchange confirmed to Decrypt on Friday. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange today announced itself as an equity investor in Twitter, pledging $500 million towards helping bridge social media and news to Web3.
Comments / 0