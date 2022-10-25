ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

Visa, PayPal, Western Union Among Fall Flurry of Crypto Trademark Filings

There have been three times as many NFT trademark applications filed so far this year in the U.S. than in all of 2021. In a striking counterpoint to the heightened crypto skepticism during the current bear market, financial services giants Visa, PayPal, and Western Union were among the notable firms that filed new trademark applications involving crypto and Web3 related products and services in the past week.
decrypt.co

Crypto Exchange Binance Confirms $500M Investment in Musk's Twitter Takeover

With Musk taking over Twitter, Binance confirmed that it’s an equity investor in the billionaire’s $44 billion acquisition. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, confirmed its participation as an equity investor in Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. “We're excited to be able to...
decrypt.co

MakerDAO Splits in Two Over Founder’s 'Endgame' Proposal

Opposing factions are forming within MakerDAO over founder Rune Christensen's controversial proposal. MakerDAO is moving a step closer to its “Endgame.”. After a majority vote on Monday in favor of introducing eight Maker Improvement Proposals (MIP), DeFi’s unofficial central bank will launch so-called MetaDAOs and activate a new vault to generate more revenue for the protocol.
decrypt.co

Binance Will Help Elon Musk Use Crypto to Battle Twitter Bots

Binance is creating an internal team to help Twitter fight bot accounts using blockchain and crypto, the exchange confirmed to Decrypt on Friday. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange today announced itself as an equity investor in Twitter, pledging $500 million towards helping bridge social media and news to Web3.

Comments / 0

Community Policy