fortscott.biz
The Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Nov. 1
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD AT CITY HALL IN THE COMMISSION ROOM. BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. •...
fortscott.biz
Area Foundation Gifts Local Causes With Grants
Twenty-six recipients of the Fort Scott Area Community Foundation were presented checks to further their projects during the annual award ceremony on Oct. 26 at Landmark Bank. Fort Scott Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lindsay Madison welcomed those attending. “We are so thankful for the foundation starting in 2007,” she...
Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
Neosho man pleads guilty, sentenced for child molestation
A Neosho man pleads guilty to Child Molestation (3rd Degree) and will spend time in jail.
Missing Female in Jasper County; Last seen near 7th & Malang
The Jasper Sheriff's Office says residents should be on the lookout for a missing person last seen walking from the intersection of the 7th and Malang Road area.
Gust of wind blows man out of truck near Parsons, Kan.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the passenger of a truck was ejected from his vehicle after being struck by a large gust of wind.
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kayden Conlee
Nearly two weeks have passed since a southeast Kansas teenager was reported missing. Kayden Conlee, 16, was last seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Distinguishing mark: Mole above lip; tattoos on arms. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Parsons Police...
