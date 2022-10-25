ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

fortscott.biz

The Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Nov. 1

1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD AT CITY HALL IN THE COMMISSION ROOM. BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. •...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Area Foundation Gifts Local Causes With Grants

Twenty-six recipients of the Fort Scott Area Community Foundation were presented checks to further their projects during the annual award ceremony on Oct. 26 at Landmark Bank. Fort Scott Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lindsay Madison welcomed those attending. “We are so thankful for the foundation starting in 2007,” she...
FORT SCOTT, KS
FOX 2

Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
BRANSON, MO
KSN News

Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
CHEROKEE, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kayden Conlee

Nearly two weeks have passed since a southeast Kansas teenager was reported missing. Kayden Conlee, 16, was last seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Distinguishing mark: Mole above lip; tattoos on arms. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Parsons Police...
PARSONS, KS

