Nearly two weeks have passed since a southeast Kansas teenager was reported missing. Kayden Conlee, 16, was last seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Distinguishing mark: Mole above lip; tattoos on arms. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Parsons Police...

