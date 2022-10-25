ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Disney On Ice returning to Buffalo in January

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4Dyo_0ilrKimD00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Disney On Ice will be returning to the KeyBank Center from Jan. 26-29, featuring acts from Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” with appearances from other beloved Disney characters.

The show, titled “Into the Magic,”

The show schedule is as follows:

  • Jan. 26 , 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 27 , 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 28 , 11 a.m.
  • Jan. 28 , 3 p.m.
  • Jan. 28 , 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 29 , 12 p.m.
  • Jan. 29 , 4 p.m.

There will also be a Storytime with Belle preshow experience an hour prior to each show, which will include a dance party, crafting, and interactive time with Belle and Mickey Mouse. There will also be time for photo opportunities.

Tickets are already on sale for the preferred member presale, available at this link. Tickets go on sale to the general public at the same link on Nov. 1.

Guests 2 years old and older must have a ticket to attend.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Frightworld holds “Little Frights with Lights”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trick-or-treaters lit up Frightworld at their kid friendly haunted houses on Saturday. The “Little Frights with Lights” featured lights, no monsters, and plenty of candy. Frightworld says they’re happy to tone down their haunted houses to give kids some Halloween fun. A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to Oishei […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Wings and Pizza

Get this deal while supplies last. The Avenue Grill is more than just a pizzeria! Located right in the heart of Buffalo Avenue, this family-owned restaurant is serving up delicious food in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls, NY. The Avenue Grille is proud to create your favorite dishes from scratch using the freshest local ingredients in the WNY area.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Take a Look Inside The New Chick-fil-A in Hamburg

Buffalo isn't exactly the mecca of national fast food chains. Let's be honest about that. This is a region which loves and supports local restaurants, while a vast majority of the national fast food chains consist of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, etc. However, Chick-fil-A came to Western...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

4 local nonprofits host first Food Justice Tour event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four local nonprofits joined together Saturday afternoon to host the first Food Justice Tour event in Buffalo. The interactive community-building experience uses food and art as a way to promote health equity. Organizers also want to find solutions to improve Western New York's healthcare industry. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Your Kids Will Enjoy This Trunk Or Treat Event On Jefferson Ave. In Buffalo

Back to Basics Outreach Ministries is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29, 2022. This free trick-or-treating event will be held right across from the Tops Friendly Market at 1275 Jefferson Avenue. The event will take place from 1 to 6 pm. Costumes are encouraged! There will be plenty of candy, raffles, bounce houses, food, and activities. Buffalo's anti-violence groups will be on hand to ensure a safe and enjoyable event. Agents for Advocacy will also be a part of the event.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide

Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Lydia, Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, News 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue along with Kate Austin and Lydia. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, click here.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hope Rises: Sharon Barron

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, awareness month and the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program recently recognized Oishei Children’s Hospital as a gold safe sleep hospital. Oishei’s Sharon Barron joined News 4 Friday morning on Wake Up! to discuss SIDS awareness. Watch our interviews in the videos above […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Spot and Dot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Spot and Dot! These sweet kitten siblings are looking for their forever home. The pair was rescued by the Ten Lives Club, for more information on how to adopt click here.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

YMCA unveils Turkey Trot t-shirt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The YMCA Buffalo Niagara unveiled the t-shirt for the 127th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot. This year’s t-shirt plays homage to the thousands of trotters who have participated over the years. All registered trotters can pick up a t-shirt during packet pick up at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at the […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

6 Grisly True Crime Buffalo Murders Worse Than Any Halloween Horror Movie

What makes these horrific crimes worse than Halloween horror movies is that they actually happened in real life. I don't watch scary movies, but I stay glued to channels like Investigation Discovery, Oxygen, First 48, Forensic Files, etc. I always take note of whenever Western New York crimes are featured. These 6 grisly homicides that happened here in WNY have been featured in true crime shows.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Becker Farms talks family Halloween event on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Halloween right around the corner, local families may be looking for a family-friendly event this weekend. On Thursday, News 4 at 4 was joined by Melinda Vazcarra from Vizcarra Vineyards at Becker Farms to talk about an event happening in Gasport this weekend. You can watch the full segment above.
GASPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy