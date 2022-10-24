Read full article on original website
NHL
35 Facts About the '70s Flyers
1. An original member of the Flyers from the time of the inaugural 1967-68 season until he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a three-team deal with the Boston Bruins on Jan. 31, 1971, Bernie Parent returned to the Flyers via trade with the Maple Leafs on May 15, 1973. During the time away, Parent was tutored in Toronto by his childhood idol, Jacques Plante. Parent switched his uniform number from No. 30 (which he wore from 1967-78 to 1970-71) in his second stint. He went on to win back-to-back Vezina Trophies and Conn Smythe Trophies in backstopping the Flyers to two Stanley Cup championships. His jersey number was subsequently retired by the Flyers.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Winnipeg Jets:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Drew Doughty (1-2=3) and Kevin Fiala (1-2=3) are tied for the Kings lead in power play points with three, while Gabriel Vilardi leads the Kings in power play goals with two.
NHL
Karlsson gives Sharks OT win against Maple Leafs
SAN JOSE -- Erik Karlsson scored 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center on Thursday. Karlsson took a pass from Timo Meier and scored on a breakaway, lifting the puck over Maple Leafs goalie Erik Kallgren.
NHL
5 THINGS; Flyers vs. Panthers
On 1960s/1970s Throwback Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-0) will host Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (4-2-1). Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The local radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio...
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2. Goalie Martin Jones clicked when needed...
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home
After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
NHL
Marchand Returns with A Bang in B's Win Over Detroit
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery knew from afar that Brad Marchand was a world-class player. But seeing him perform up close on Thursday night left Boston's bench boss even more impressed with the winger's abilities. "Coaching with him today confirmed that he's a world-class player," said Montgomery. "It's amazing how he...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win Four Straight Games
Chicago extended their winning streak to four straight games after defeating Florida, 4-2 Leading in all three periods for the first time this season, the Blackhawks come out on top for the fourth game in a row to beat the Panthers, 4-2. Florida applied pressure to Chicago's defensive zone in...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals at American Airlines Center. Game 8: Dallas Stars (4-2-1, 9 points) vs. Washington Capitals (4-3-0, 8 points) When: Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall behind early in 5-1 loss to Bruins
BOSTON -- The Detroit Red Wings fell to the Boston Bruins, 5-1, on Thursday night at TD Garden. Adam Erne scored the lone goal for the Red Wings in the second period, who trailed, 2-1, after 40 minutes. The Bruins put the game out of reach in the third, finding the back of the net three times in a 1:39-span.
NHL
Marchand picks up where he left off in Bruins win against Red Wings
But if there's anything that's been clear about the Boston Bruins forward over his 14-season NHL career, it's that theories don't generally apply. Instead of late November, the announced likely return date for Marchand, he returned Thursday, more than a month ahead of schedule, slotted in beside security blanket Patrice Bergeron against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. And he returned with a vengeance with three points, including two power-play goals, in a 5-1 win that pushed the Bruins to 7-1-0 on the season.
NHL
CBJ place D Adam Boqvist on IR, recall D David Jiricek
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on Injured Reserve and recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Boqvist, 22, suffered a broken foot in Tuesday's game vs. the Arizona Coyotes and...
NHL
Bedard draws comparisons to Patrick Kane on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Projected 2023 No. 1 pick 'makes it look so easy,' according to Central Scouting director. Connor Bedard, the expected No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, has a style of play similar to Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, according to NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr. "I know Connor...
NHL
Martin scares daughter during warmups at Islanders game
Islanders forward Matt Martin shares a moment with his daughter during warmups prior to a game against the Rangers. Matt Martin's daughter needs some time getting used to seeing her dad on the ice. Martin's daughter, Windsor, was enjoying watching the Islanders pregame warmups until the veteran forward skated up...
NHL
Tickets for 2023 Stadium Series between Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thur
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
NHL
Assist of the Season? Konecny's backhand, no-look pass worth watching
Flyers forward, off to red-hot start, avoids two defenders, finds teammate for goal. Travis Konecny makes a slick backhand pass to Tony DeAngelo, who one-times it into the net to kick off the scoring. 00:46 •. Travis Konecny is off to such a hot start for the Philadelphia Flyers he's...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Kings
The Bolts open the California road trip with a 10 p.m. ET puck drop agains the Kings in Los Angeles. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 2:16 | GOAL - Quick gets a piece of Kucherov's shot from the slot, but the puck still finds its way across the line. First goal of the season for Kucherov.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Devils for Pride Night on Tuesday
DETROIT-- The Detroit Red Wings will host the New Jersey Devils for Pride Night on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). "The Red Wings are proud...
