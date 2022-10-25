Read full article on original website
32 Years of Great German Food & Beer on Dubuque’s North End
The restaurant scene in Dubuque has expanded in recent years, with fantastic new spots like L. May, Brazen, and Pete's Thai Kitchen bringing fresh new flavors to town. No doubt that new options are always excellent, but the longtime authentic well-worn local joints remain enjoyable too. Thankfully, Dubuque has a...
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has a New Name and New Menu
Earlier this year, we found out that Vito's on 42nd, located at 4100 River Ridge Dr NE in Cedar Rapids, was being taken over by new owners. Those new owners, Jeff Beer and Kevin Flanagan, got to work updating the restaurant and reopened it as Flano's on 42nd this past spring. Just a few months later, the restaurant is being rebranded again, this time as The Pines Pizza & Pub.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
North Iowa Outdoors: Endangered Pollinator Spotted in Iowa Prairie Acreage
A rare bumble bee has been sighted in northeastern Iowa. Kaytlan Moeller, Outreach Coordinator for Dubuque County Conservation, calls it a “super-exciting” find. The bees were found in a “Mowing to Monarchs” program prairie area late this summer. The county created the program to develop native habitat three years ago, with the goal to help the endangered monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
“A Christmas Carol” Live in Dubuque, Iowa
There are plenty of Holiday traditions you can take part in each year in the Tri-states. The annual Reflections in the Park is always a highlight. So is riding the brightly decorated 4th Street elevator. Well, make room for another holiday favorite this Christmas season. A Christmas Carol "LIVE". This...
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Safe Trick or Treating This Week in Dubuque, IA
As a parent of 4 grown kids, it's been a few years since I've had to worry about where I could take my kids for safe trick or treating. But now that I have grandkids, I'm back to finding safe ways for them to Trick or Treat. That's why I...
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Chase ends near base of Arsenal Bridge
A chase through Davenport came to an end near the base of the Government Bridge early Thursday morning. This was around 1:30 a.m. by the intersection of 2nd Street and Leclaire. Officers with Davenport Police and the Iowa State Patrol were on scene. Our news crew saw one car with...
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island
A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
Are You Ready to Get Your Halloween Haunt on?
Halloween is still over a week away, but that hasn't stopped the Tri-States from getting its "GOUHL" on this week. If you're looking for some Halloween fun, here are a few choices. Thursday, October 20 is Trunk or Treat at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. In a nutshell, this is a...
12 Year Old From Dubuque Donates Art Proceeds to Children’s Hospital
A 12-year-old boy from Dubuque is using his painting skills to raise money for charity. And you'll be amazed at how much he's already raised. I first met then 9 year old Arsh Pal of Dubuque at a kid's talent show hosted by the Dubuque Sertoma club at the Bell Tower Theatre in Dubuque. It was June of 2019 and I was the host of Sertoma's "Kids Got Talent". I was excited to see so many talented youngsters from the tri-state area compete. Everything from singers and dancers to magicians and artists.
Frights at the Fort Scares Up Fun In Elizabeth Saturday(10/22)
Our Midwest area is saturated with historical landmarks, features, and stories. So why not add a little spooky to the already interesting!. Visit the Apple River Fort in Elizabeth, Illinois for an evening of eerie fun with a little excitement during Frights at the Fort! The Apple River Fort State Historic Site is nestled in the rolling hills of northwest Illinois, and the Apple River Fort stands tall, telling the epic historic tale of the 1832 Black Hawk War.
