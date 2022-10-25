Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
abovethelaw.com
Where Were You In 2017 And Other Questions
It was in the fall of that year that the #MeToo Time’s Up movement was born. Remember that? The goal was to focus on eradicating sexual harassment, initially in Hollywood with Harvey Weinstein, as just one example. Convicted of sex crimes in New York and serving time there, he’s now on trial for similar crimes in Los Angeles. The movement then spread to other industries and businesses, including ours.
Comments / 0