The Headless Horseman and Ichabod Crane: Dayton Ballet’s brand-new production The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is this weekend. The haunting story of the Headless Horseman comes to life along with Ichabod Crane, and Brom Bones. It's a brand-new original score performed live by musicians from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver the musical backdrop to this eerie legend that has been passed down through generations since the 1800s.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO