ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

Airwaves - NCR made a glorious MOVIE. Seriously, they did.

The NCR Corporation was once a massively important one in Dayton. Just as important as General Motors and even the Air Force. Before the company left this region in 2009, it was an integral part of the local community. And, it was hugely successful and powerful. NCR was so successful...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

What's Great in Dayton: October 28 - November 3, 2022

The Headless Horseman and Ichabod Crane: Dayton Ballet’s brand-new production The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is this weekend. The haunting story of the Headless Horseman comes to life along with Ichabod Crane, and Brom Bones. It's a brand-new original score performed live by musicians from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver the musical backdrop to this eerie legend that has been passed down through generations since the 1800s.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy