While everyone may be hoping for a spooky and scary Halloween, it may be more soaked and soggy instead. The good news, though, is it's not looking quite as wet as it was earlier in the week. Rain is still expected Monday, but models are now hinting at a drier day than was expected. Showers will come, but they won't last all day, so there's still hope for parents who will be walking their costumed kids house to house and store to store in a few days.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO