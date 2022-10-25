Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Annual Pumpkin Flotilla Brings Harlem Residents Together
Hundreds of attendees gathered for the annual Pumpkin Flotilla on the Harlem Meer in Central Park at twilight on Oct. 28. The first 100 carved pumpkins submitted by attendees were attached to wooden planks and strung together on the back of two kayaks. Nicole Velasquez said she drew inspiration for...
NBC New York
Rockefeller Center Honors ‘Día de Muertos' With Week-Long Celebration
On Thursday, Rockefeller Center kicked off a week-long celebration paying tribute to Mexico's heritage and beloved tradition, "Día de Muertos." For the second consecutive year, "Mexico Week: Día de Muertos at Rockefeller Center" is offering a vibrant experience highlighting art, food and drinks honoring Mexico’s heritage. The...
NBC New York
Halloween Forecast: Rain Makes Holiday More Trick Than Treat, But No Washout
While everyone may be hoping for a spooky and scary Halloween, it may be more soaked and soggy instead. The good news, though, is it's not looking quite as wet as it was earlier in the week. Rain is still expected Monday, but models are now hinting at a drier day than was expected. Showers will come, but they won't last all day, so there's still hope for parents who will be walking their costumed kids house to house and store to store in a few days.
NBC New York
Wrench Thrown Through Glass Door at Cardinal Timothy Dolan's Manhattan Home
Police are searching for the person responsible for throwing a wrench through a glass door at Cardinal Timothy Dolan's residence in midtown Manhattan. The incident occurred sometime Friday afternoon at the home that is just behind St. Patrick's Cathedral on Madison Avenue. Cardinal Dolan was not home at the time, but rather was up in Rockland County, the archdiocese of New York said.
NBC New York
This Brooklyn Neighborhood Saw Average Home Prices Cut in Half
Home prices in the Big Apple remain some of the highest in the country, but new figures on the state of the market show a shift in the city's priciest neighborhoods, including one that saw a drop in sale prices by nearly 50 percent. Tucked away below Prospect Park, Brooklyn's...
NBC New York
Stubborn Underground Midtown Fire at Homeless Encampment Injures 5: FDNY
The cause of a stubborn fire burning underneath a Manhattan hotel responsible for injuring five people, including three firefighters, is still under investigation. The FDNY said the fire started in an underground homeless encampment below a 7-story hotel on West 42nd Street in Hell's Kitchen Saturday evening. The fire's positioning...
NBC New York
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
NBC New York
Long Island Park Ranger Shoots Man Armed With Knife: Police
A shooting is under investigation on Long Island after police say a park ranger opened fire at a popular marina. The incident unfolded after a complaint was made about a suspicious person at the Tanner Park Marina in Copiague, Suffolk County Police said. A park ranger from Babylon arrived at...
NBC New York
New Video Shows Former ‘SNL' Star Chris Redd Attacked Outside NYC Comedy Club
New video shows the apparent unprovoked attack outside a popular New York City comedy club that left former "Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd hospitalized briefly. Surveillance footage from outside the legendary Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village shows the assault that went down just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Redd can be seen with his back to the camera, and suddenly falls to the ground in front of a crowd of people.
NBC New York
NYC College Student Followed Out of Train, Suffers Head Injury in Another Random Transit Attack
Gustavo Velasques got a frantic phone call from his son Thursday, after the 18-year-old became yet another victim of random violence in the New York City subway system. Moments before the call, a stranger had followed the teen and delivered a devastating blow to the back of his head at the East 138th Street and Alexander subway station.
NBC New York
Rev. Calvin Butts III, Legendary NYC Pastor and Community Leader, Dies at 73
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church and one of New York City's most influential religious and community leaders, died Friday at 73. "It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022. The Butts Family & entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers," the church tweeted. No cause of death was given.
NBC New York
High Anxiety: Subway Rider Stabbed in Back Marks Latest Unprovoked Transit Attack
Another day, another random attack in the New York City subway system. If it feels like deja vu, you're not alone. The seemingly daily series of unprovoked transit crimes continued Friday in Manhattan, where police say a 43-year-old rider was stabbed in the back at Harlem's 125th Street station for no apparent reason at all. The straphanger was attacked on the southbound A/B/C/D platform around 4:30 a.m. by a man in his 20s who ran off afterward.
NBC New York
3 Hospitalized After Shooting at Busy NYC Intersection: Police
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
NBC New York
NYPD Cautions Midterm ‘Vigilance,' But Says No Known Threat to NYC Elections
An internal NYPD bulletin stressing "elevated vigilance" for any potential election threats with few days left in the year's midterm cycle, but made clear that no known threat currently exists against any of New York's candidates, election workers or polling sites. That bulletin, reviewed by News 4, warns of the...
NBC New York
Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting
A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
NBC New York
NYC Takes Big Step in Fight Against Rat and Trash Problem — Here's What Will Change
The New York City Council is embracing a new strategy in an effort to rid the city of its rat problem — and it may change the way residents toss away their trash. With rat complaints soaring this year, City Council passed a new plan meant to get rid of the pests and deal with the city’s infamous trash problems. The idea being: Get rid of the trash, get rid of the rats.
NBC New York
4 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Fire Sweeps Bronx Home: FDNY
A devastating morning inferno claimed the lives of four people, three of whom were children, at a home in the Bronx, FDNY officials said Sunday. The fire started around 6 a.m. in a multi-level residence on Quimby Avenue near Castle Hill Avenue in the Unionport section, according to department officials.
NBC New York
One Dead in East Village Double Shooting: Police
A double shooting in Manhattan left one man dead and another with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police. The gunfire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Thursday inside an apartment on East 12th Street near Avenue C in Alphabet City, police said. Officers found two men who had been shot.
NBC New York
Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Pokémon Cards Stolen From Long Island Target: Police
This thief seems a little desperate to catch 'em all. Police on Long Island are searching for a man who they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of Pokémon cards from a Target store. Suffolk County police said that the man took the trading cards from the store on...
NBC New York
5 Wanted for Staten Island High School Shooting Fled in Stolen Car: Cops
The five suspects being sought in Tuesday's shooting of a 14-year-old student outside a Staten Island school took off in a reportedly stolen vehicle, according to authorities. New surveillance images released by the NYPD on Saturday show the silver 2004 Toyota Corolla officials said was reported stolen on Monday, one day before the shooting, and used to flee the scene.
