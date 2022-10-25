Read full article on original website
Locked on Women’s Basketball: The best guards in the WNBA Draft
The latest episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast features our Em Adler, Hunter Cruse and Joshua Welch discussing the top prospects in the 2023 WNBA Draft at the guard and wing positions. (A future episode will focus on the top frontcourt prospects.) Em and Joshua disagree on...
2022-23 Ivy League preview
One sign that times are changing in Ivy League women’s basketball materialized this fall, when four alumnae were asked to pick the favorite to win the conference in 2022-23. Naturally, the two Princeton alumnae chose their Tigers, who came within one point of the Sweet Sixteen last season and return most of the roster. But Dartmouth alumna Lakin Roland — whose Big Green won 17 Ivy League titles between 1980 and 2009 — picked a program that had never won 10 Ivy League games in a season before 2021-22 and had finished with fewer than two Ivy wins seven times.
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Vic Schaefer and Texas always defend; now they’ve reloaded on offense
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal who is joined by Texas women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer to talk about the Longhorns, who have reached a pair of Elite Eights, but now eye even bigger prizes in Schaefer’s third season running the program.
Injuries continue to disrupt Huskies’ roster heading into 2022-23 season
Injury woes have struck again in Storrs. Freshman forward Ice Brady will miss the 2022-23 season with a dislocated patella in her right knee, UConn announced on Wednesday. According to the university’s statement, the injury occurred during practice on Oct. 21, and Brady underwent surgery on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
