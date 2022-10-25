Read full article on original website
Area Foundation Gifts Local Causes With Grants
Twenty-six recipients of the Fort Scott Area Community Foundation were presented checks to further their projects during the annual award ceremony on Oct. 26 at Landmark Bank. Fort Scott Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lindsay Madison welcomed those attending. “We are so thankful for the foundation starting in 2007,” she...
The Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Nov. 1
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD AT CITY HALL IN THE COMMISSION ROOM. BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. •...
