The former University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor House, located at 895 W. Main St., is now listed for sale. The university received permission from the UW Board of Regents last month to sell the 1.028-acre property, which the university has owned since 1997. The colonial-style house contains 4,742 square feet and includes four bedrooms and three full and one-half bathrooms.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO