uwpexponent.com
UW-Platteville 2022 Alumni Awards Ceremony
The UW-Platteville 2022 Alumni Awards Ceremony took place in Brodbeck Concert Hall on Oct. 14, celebrating important figures in the College of Business, Industry, Life Sciences and Agriculture; the College of Liberal Arts and Education; the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science; and the Alumni Association. Dr. Chuck Steiner, Interim...
uwplatt.edu
Former Chancellor House listed for sale
The former University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor House, located at 895 W. Main St., is now listed for sale. The university received permission from the UW Board of Regents last month to sell the 1.028-acre property, which the university has owned since 1997. The colonial-style house contains 4,742 square feet and includes four bedrooms and three full and one-half bathrooms.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
ESPN
Jim Leonhard hopes Wisconsin makes coaching decision soon
Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard, a candidate for the permanent coaching job, thinks the school will benefit from a decision soon on who will lead the program going forward. Leonhard told SiriusXM's "Big Ten This Morning" that "bigger conversations are coming soon" about Wisconsin's permanent coaching role. He's 2-1 as...
Daily Cardinal
Abortion hypocrisy strikes Tim Michels campaign
New leak reveals the Republican candidate for governor is not immune from widespread GOP abortion hypocrisy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. A recent leak out of the Wisconsin...
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
uwplatt.edu
Richland Campus Fall Play 'A Tree Grows in Brooklyn' performs Nov. 3-5
Director Andrew Sharp hopes his adaptation of Betty Smith’s early-20th century novel “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” takes audiences back to a time and place that is easy to feel nostalgic about, but that also required a hardiness and honesty about life’s challenges. “I like to...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
nbc15.com
Verona police searching for endangered missing man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
wearegreenbay.com
Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway
(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d
Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
14 years after Brittany Zimmermann’s murder, David Kahl pleads guilty
The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann inside her downtown Madison apartment has admitted his guilt more than 14 years after the murder.
Police: Man flees officers at more than 100 mph+ on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested a 29-year-old man who they say fled officers driving more than 100 mph on East Washington Avenue before crashing in a construction zone Friday morning. In an incident report, police said officers saw the man nearly hit two pedestrians near Gilman and State streets just before 12:30 a.m. When the officers tried to...
Illinois inmates convicted of ‘stomping’ other inmates inside federal prison
(WTVO) — Two federal inmates will serve more time behind bars after being convicted of assaulting two other inmates inside the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois. George Richard Gaunt, 34, who’s already serving time for bank robbery, has been sentenced to 14 more years behind bars while 29-year-old Kelly Bryan Schneider, who’s currently doing time for […]
Madison police searching for multiple motorcyclists who drove recklessly
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after multiple motorcyclists were seen driving recklessly downtown. Police said the motorcyclists eluded officers in the area of West Johnson Street and North Bassett Street on Friday night. One person reported that the bikes were speeding at over 140 mph. Police said the license plates were removed from the motorcycles before they...
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. Once emergency...
Police investigate after suspect shoots at vehicle on Gammon Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone shot at another person on Gammon Road. Officers were sent to the 600 block of Gammon Road Sunday just before 1 p.m. Two vehicles were reportedly involved in an incident. Police said one person got out of a vehicle and shot at a person who was getting out of...
Man shot in hand while in vehicle on Stoughton Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was shot in the hand while in his car on Stoughton Road early Sunday. Police said the 22-year-old was in the 1500 block of South Stoughton Road just after 2:15 a.m. when a suspect shot at him from another vehicle. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital....
