FanSided

Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face

Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

3 more trades Eagles should make to go 17-0

The Eagles are the NFC favorite, but they can increase their chances of winning the Super Bowl even more with these trades. The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated, and stay that way through Week 8. They’ve had their bye, so they sit at 7-0. If they can win their final 10, they will end the year entirely undefeated, which, while difficult and maybe even unlikely, isn’t all that outside of the realm of possibility.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Long break is exactly what doctor ordered for Buccaneers

After playing Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a long break until their next game. This is perfect news for the Buccaneers. Leading up to Thursday Night Football, we touched on how the short week against the Baltimore Ravens could not have come at a worse time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, that proved to hold true as the Buccaneers picked up yet another loss in what has turned into a frustrating 2022 NFL season up to this point. However, there is another side of this coin for the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision

The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason

The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

