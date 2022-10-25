After playing Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a long break until their next game. This is perfect news for the Buccaneers. Leading up to Thursday Night Football, we touched on how the short week against the Baltimore Ravens could not have come at a worse time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, that proved to hold true as the Buccaneers picked up yet another loss in what has turned into a frustrating 2022 NFL season up to this point. However, there is another side of this coin for the Bucs.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO