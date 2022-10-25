Read full article on original website
Attacked owl rescued by fishing crew 100 miles out to sea
A long-eared owl shocked crew on board a fishing boat over 100 miles off the north coast of Scotland. The bird was rescued by a crew member who spotted it being attacked by seagulls. It suffered minor injuries but was cared for by the team on board Peterhead-registered Benarkle II...
Battery problem prompts NASA to delay launch of polar-orbiting weather satellite
The launch of a polar-orbiting weather satellite and reentry technology demonstration will be delayed more than a week because of a battery problem with the upper stage of their rocket, NASA announced.
Two men 'winched to safety' from cliffs in Cornwall
Two members of the public have been saved from cliffs in Cornwall by multiple rescue teams. St Austell Coastguard was called to reports of two men "in difficulty" between Carlyon Bay and Par on Friday. Working alongside Fowey RNLI, Mevagissey Coastguard and Coastguard Rescue 924, a search was carried out...
Great Yarmouth kitten rescued under car bonnet during MOT
A kitten was rescued after being found under a car bonnet during an MOT test. Halfords MOT technician Bruce McLennan spotted the cowering kitten when he lifted the bonnet at the Great Yarmouth branch. With no idea where she came from, the cat, thought to be about 12 weeks old,...
Plan to reopen Ivanhoe Line backed by businesses
A bid to reopen a passenger railway line which was closed as part of the Beeching cuts has been backed by business leaders. The Ivanhoe Line, between Burton-upon-Trent and Leicester, was closed to passenger trains in the 1960s. A campaign to restore the 31-mile (50km) route saw it selected as...
