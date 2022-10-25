As turnovers pile up, Lions sticking with Jared Goff. For now.

Since 2019, Jared Goff is tied for the most turnovers in the NFL with Matt Ryan, who was just benched by Colts head coach Frank Reich (and owner Jim Irsay). But Dan Campbell and the Lions aren't at the same point with Goff.

Not yet, anyway.

Asked if he would consider a change at quarterback if Goff's turnovers continue, Campbell said Tuesday, "Look, that's down the road."

"I’m no different than what Frank said, I have to look at everything and every player gets evaluated. And if that’s the case, you take it as it comes and you evaluate when need be," Campbell told the Stoney & Jansen Show. "But right now, it’s all about putting our best unit out there to get ready to play Miami and that’s Jared Goff."

Goff's nine turnovers this season, including six in the last two games, are third most in the NFL, behind only Ryan and Matthew Stafford. Three of them have been returned for touchdowns, two of which came in three-point losses. This is par for the course: Goff has the third most turnovers in the NFL since 2020, trailing only Ryan and Stafford. He also the most overall since 2018 -- 78, to be exact.

In his make-or-break year with the Lions, Goff is starting to break. He played well enough through the first four games -- 11 touchdowns, three picks, 99.9 passer rating -- to gain some believers as Detroit's long-term quarterback. But he's come back down to earth. His six interceptions are tied for fourth most in the NFL, trailing, you guessed it, Ryan, Stafford and rookie Kenny Pickett. His passer rating of 90.6 matches his mark over the last three seasons: 90.7.

Even with a strong offensive line and a plethora of happens, this just might be who Jared Goff is. The defense to his downturn is that those weapons have been on the shelf: Amon-Ra St. Brown has been in and out of the lineup since Week 3 and DJ Chark and D'Andre Swift haven't even played since Week 3.

Campbell said "there's a number of reasons" for Goff's recent struggles, "but the shakeup in the receiver room is not an easy thing."

"We lose Saint, we get him back, then we lose him for the game. We don’t have a healthy (Josh) Reynolds. And those two guys are big for him. I know Chark’s been out a while, so then you need to gain back some explosiveness in the run game and we don’t have Swift," Campbell said.

Goff did look pretty darn good with a healthy supporting cast in September. But almost any NFL quarterback can thrive in ideal conditions. The great ones get it done no matter what, and Goff hasn't shown the ability to raise his play when his team needs it. It doesn't mean the Lions should suddenly turn to journeyman backup Nate Sudfeld, who has even less game-changing talent than Goff.

It does mean the organization will likely be searching for a quarterback in next year's draft.

