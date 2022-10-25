ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Working remotely opens up a world of possibilities. For three UK professionals, it has been life-changing.

By Sponsor Post
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Sometimes it pays to get fired. Twitter's top executives stand to make a total of $88 million between them if Elon Musk ousts them. Here's the payday for each executive.

Getting fired by Elon Musk will prove very lucrative for Twitter's top executives. Musk just took over Twitter after a tumultuous few months in which he offered to buy it for $44 billion, tried to back out of the deal, was sued by Twitter and ultimately agreed to buy it again. Now in charge, Musk is expected to reorganize the business and cut the workforce.
Business Insider

5 things passengers should do on one of Europe's fastest trains, which reaches speeds of 400 kph

Europe's high-speed train, the Frecciarossa, has many features onboard that keep passengers entertained. There's a conference room, rotating seats, and three menus to choose from. Here's what Insider's Kate Duffy recommends passengers should do onboard the Frecciarossa. The Frecciarossa is one of Europe's fastest trains and can reach speeds of...
Reuters

Stellantis, China's GAC joint venture to file for bankruptcy

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) said that shareholders of its loss-making joint venture producing Jeep vehicles in China have approved it to file for bankruptcy. The European carmaker said it has fully impaired the value of its investment in the venture in its results for the fist half of 2022, in a statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy