Working remotely opens up a world of possibilities. For three UK professionals, it has been life-changing.

Sometimes it pays to get fired. Twitter's top executives stand to make a total of $88 million between them if Elon Musk ousts them. Here's the payday for each executive.
Getting fired by Elon Musk will prove very lucrative for Twitter's top executives. Musk just took over Twitter after a tumultuous few months in which he offered to buy it for $44 billion, tried to back out of the deal, was sued by Twitter and ultimately agreed to buy it again. Now in charge, Musk is expected to reorganize the business and cut the workforce.
5 things passengers should do on one of Europe's fastest trains, which reaches speeds of 400 kph
Europe's high-speed train, the Frecciarossa, has many features onboard that keep passengers entertained. There's a conference room, rotating seats, and three menus to choose from. Here's what Insider's Kate Duffy recommends passengers should do onboard the Frecciarossa. The Frecciarossa is one of Europe's fastest trains and can reach speeds of...
I sailed on Norwegian Cruise Lines' newest $1.1 billion ship with a go-kart track and 10-story slide — see why it was the first cruise I've ever liked
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest cruise ship, the Norwegian Prima, changed my mind about being a notorious cruise travel hater. Take a look inside.
Rugby-Record-breaking England only human, says Canada skipper
Oct 31 (Reuters) - England's record-breaking Red Roses are only human and Canada will relish being underdogs when the two sides meet in the women's World Cup semi-finals next weekend, captain Sophie de Goede has said.
Verified Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep their badges under Elon Musk's leadership: report
Sources familiar with the matter told Platformer the verification badge may become a paid feature of a $4.99 Twitter Blue monthly subscription.
Stellantis, China's GAC joint venture to file for bankruptcy
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) said that shareholders of its loss-making joint venture producing Jeep vehicles in China have approved it to file for bankruptcy. The European carmaker said it has fully impaired the value of its investment in the venture in its results for the fist half of 2022, in a statement.
Elon Musk fired Twitter execs including CEO Parag Agrawal 'for cause' in a bid to avoid paying out tens of millions in severance, report says
Elon Musk fired top Twitter execs "for cause" to avoid severance payments, The Information reported. He fired CEO Parag Agrawal, and three other executives on Thursday as he completed his takeover. They are in line to receive up to $122 million in payouts, researchers from Equilar told Reuters. Elon Musk...
