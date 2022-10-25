Read full article on original website
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin father-daughter photography duo captures essence of ACL Fest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Austin father-daughter photography duo captures essence of ACL Fest through her lens. Multi-generational photography team Daniel and Ryder Cavazos took on ACL Fest together this year.2. 400-acre surf park deemed 'biggest' on the planet rides a wave into Austin. The 400-acre development will be called Pura Vida and will land near the Austin airport.3. The weirdest homes in Austin welcome tourists this Halloween weekend. The Weird Homes Tour is returning for the first time since 2019.4. Austin-based boot maker takes over storied Tesoros space on South Congress. The hometown boot brand moved up the block to Tesoro's Trading Company's old space.5. The Contemporary Austin unveils confrontational but celebratory new mural in the heart of downtown. The downtown has unveiled a new mural on that prime wall space on Seventh Street and Congress Avenue.
Austin's acclaimed destination spa unwraps exclusive $1,000 Swiss facial for 25th anniversary
When the Lake Austin Spa Resort went shopping for a 25th-anniversary gift for guests, it aimed higher than traditional silver and picked treatments that incorporated gold, diamonds, and caviar. As a result, the dreamy destination spa now offers some of the most opulent, exclusive, and — at upwards of $1,000 — most expensive facials in the world.In anticipation of its milestone anniversary in 2022, the Lake Austin Spa Resort’s LakeHouse Spa partnered with Swiss luxury skincare brand Valmont to introduce the new facials, which are as cutting-edge as they are indulgent.Creme de la creme among them is The Regal by...
7 spooky things to know in Austin food right now: Restaurants and bars bite into Halloween
Editor’s note: There are so many Halloween weekend events offering delicious snacks to sink your fangs into, and cocktails to drive you to madness, we were spellbound. We have you covered with a special Halloween roundup of fun-scary food news.Hotel Van Zandt's rooftop bar and restaurant, Geraldine's, has fun things going on every night through Halloween itself. On October 28 and 29 there are regularly scheduled nighttime live music sets, followed by the weekly jazz brunch on October 30. Then on Halloween one of Austin’s truly weirdest bands (fronted by puppets), Fragile Rock, puts on an emo show to remember....
'All wheels' hit the concrete at the new Mueller skate park and pump track
The Mueller community is always growing. Tucked next to blocks of new housing development, the new Mueller Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track is made for “all wheels.” Thanks to the way the neighborhood is growing, despite the construction, the new park is both relatively quiet and easily accessible. It is also the farthest north of any similar structure throughout Austin.The new skate park and pump track (picture a wavy, paved BMX track on a very small scale) extend the greenways, which bound the entire southern side of the Mueller neighborhood with a meticulously landscaped park — one of...
Best pastrami in Texas graduates from farmers markets to its own East Austin deli
Not every farmers market is so lucky as to have a stand shelling out freshly sliced hot pastrami. Mum Foods brought the people what they didn’t know they needed — and what they promptly fell in love with — for years at three Austin markets, earning acclaim in Texas Monthly for the “best pastrami in the state” all the way back in 2017, and maintaining a juicy reputation since. It is finally taking up a more permanent residence in the Windsor Park neighborhood at 5811 Manor Road.Officially Mum Foods Smokehouse and Delicatessen, the new space plans a soft opening on...
The 10 best Halloween happenings in Austin, from spooky to fun
Peak spooky season has finally made it to the city limits and there’s no time to waste. We’re making the case for locals and visitors alike to experience monster mashes, haunted happenings, and family-friendly festivities in the days ahead, and there’s something to pique every creepy interest. The amount of freaky fun activities happening in the city is downright un-boo-lievable. Check out these top 10 things to do in Austin this Halloween weekend.For even more Halloween event listings, go to our calendar.Thursday, October 27Lone Star Court presents Howl-O-WeenEnjoy the moonlight and have a howling good time with your four-legged companion...
Restaurant industry stars dovetail on delicious new South Austin neighborhood pizza joint
Everything is better with friends, especially pizza; and for Austinites, especially when that pizza is created by friends. South Austin is about to receive that very blessing, a pizza collab from a veritable hall of fame of local industry veterans. Dovetail Pizza will open at 1816 S. First St. in mid-November.The impressive roster behind the concept includes Ben Runkle, Joe Ritchie, and Natalie Davis of Present Tense Hospitality, along with Todd Duplechan (Lenoir, Vixen’s Wedding); Sidney Roberts (G’Raj Mahal); and Alex Manley (Swedish Hill). According to a release, the nostalgic, family-friendly menu will feature pizzas, salads, and pastas, paired with...
Newest location of healthy casual restaurant Flower Child blooms in Westlake
Nine months after Fox Restaurant concepts announced a new Flower Child in the works, the new Westlake restaurant is ready to open on Tuesday, November 1. The Arizona-based concept is in 10 states and D.C.; the new location is the third Flower Child in Austin and the 11th in Texas.The fast-casual restaurant specializes in holistic food made from scratch, which visitors order at the counter. Almost everything on the menu is dotted with at least one of three diet indicators — vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free — and the website points out a blanket tendency to keep paleo, keto, low-sugar,...
400-acre surf park deemed 'biggest' on the planet rides a wave into Austin
KVUE — Austin could soon be home to the "biggest surf park development on the planet."A company called Surf Lakes builds wave parks where people can surf, even in landlocked areas. They're planning to put one of their facilities south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, about 20 minutes from downtown Austin. The 400-acre development will be called Pura Vida and is set to include a sand beach, hotels, boardwalks, shopping, and residential buildings.According to the company, the land was purchased by local developers seeking to put a Surf Lake as the centerpiece of a community, and groundbreaking could begin as early as mid-2023 as land, zoning, water, and wastewater have been secured.--Read the whole story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Premier wellness destination Canyon Ranch sets sights on Austin for new resort
An inspiring wellness destination brand has set its sight on Austin: Canyon Ranch is coming to the Texas Hill Country in 2025. The Austin-area resort is the third pending Texas outpost, coming on the heels of announcements for a Fort Worth club (projected for late 2023) and a Houston club (set for 2024). With current locations in Tucson (Arizona), Lenox (Massachusetts), Woodside (California), and Las Vegas (Nevada), the resort-spa brand is in the process of introducing "urban-based clubs," such as those planned for Fort Worth and Houston, and "a digital app," in addition to the new Hill Country resort location,...
The Contemporary Austin unveils confrontational but celebratory new mural in the heart of downtown
The Jones Center at the Contemporary Austin is somehow one of the city’s most recognizable buildings despite changing facades. Following the usual mostly-white convention, the museum has unveiled a new mural on that prime wall space on Seventh Street and Congress Avenue.This one is especially minimalist; red words in a sans serif font on the white wall. They double as the name of the exhibit inside, “In a dream you found a way to survive and you were full of joy.” In all capital letters, despite the austere presentation, the jubilence of the powerful message resounds in its urban space....
BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya quietly opens in former Contigo space in East Austin
The Tatsu-ya group is slowly turning Austin into a theme park for Tatsu-ya restaurants, and Austinites are thrilled to wait in those lines. Following the sad closure of Contigo last year, BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya opened on the sly in the Anchor Lane space earlier this week, getting its feet under it before the guaranteed wave of customers. Contigo — a very well-known and well-loved restaurant in the MLK neighborhood, known for emphasizing Texas cuisine — let go of its prized patio space in December of 2021 after 10 years of service. The Tatsu-ya group, coming up on its own 10-year...
All the best style moments we spotted at ACL Fest 2022
The Austin City Limits festival has often been a runway for fashion ranging from wild to boring to practical but it goes without saying that you can always count on seeing some memorable looks. Here’s a gallery of fits that caught our attention throughout both weekends of the fest.--All photos by Daniel and Ryder Cavazos. Photos by Daniel and Ryder CavazosYou can always count on seeing some memorable looks at ACL Fest. Photos by Daniel and Ryder CavazosJonathan Horstman of the band Urban Heat knows how a killer pair of...
Tech company revs up support for women in STEM at special F1 event in Austin
Women in STEM and F1 collided on Wednesday, October 19, at a private event hosted by computational software company Cadence Design Systems. Last week, Cadence was ranked 19th in the 2022 World’s Best Workplaces list. Senior VP of Global HR Tina Jones spoke highly about the pride she felt about Cadence’s company culture and their goals for leaving the world better than they found it in regards to sustainability and giving back to the community.One of the ways Cadence is giving back to the community is through their Giving Foundation. The foundation is investing in organizations like Girlstart, an Austin-based...
5 things to know right now in Austin food: Anticipated rooftop restaurant opens at Lady Bird Lake
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsNido, the much-anticipated rooftop restaurant on top of The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, is finally open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, starting Thursday, October 20. A press release makes an old-fashioned claim in a city obsessed with being different: Nido will “focus on classic technique, offering a sense of familiarity to diners.” This hotel restaurant is high class, high above the city, and looks the...
New development of affordable homes breaks ground in South Austin, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. New development of affordable homes breaks ground in burgeoning South Austin neighborhood. A 23-unit modern townhome development is coming to the vibrant South Menchaca neighborhood with homes expected to be priced at $235,000-$265,000.2. Austin is now the 2nd fastest growing city in the U.S., says new report. Austin landed right behind San Francisco in the recent ranking.3. All the best style moments we spotted at ACL Fest 2022. You can always count on some memorable looks at ACL.4. 8 best events to rev up excitement for Formula 1 weekend in Austin. Everything happening over race weekend, at COTA and beyond.5. 9 of Austin's most thoughtfully designed homes open their doors on self-guided AIA Homes Tour. For the curious and the creative, the AIA Austin Homes Tour returns for its 36th year this weekend.
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Frightening films, a swanky soiree, and stunning Austin abodes are on our list of must-do activities in the days ahead. Party on the The Domain’s Century Oaks Terrace or head to the races for the 2022 Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix. Here are the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Thursday, October 20Starlight Soiree at The DomainSpend an intimate evening at The Domain with libations, live music, and more unique activities during Starlight Soirée. Tickets include a three-course tasting menu featuring bites by four Domain...
New $65 million project aspires to bring affordable housing and more resources to Northeast Austin
A new mixed-used development aiming to ease Austin's affordability crisis is coming to the Northeast Austin intersection of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood Drive.The project, called ASPIRE, is a $65 million joint venture from local nonprofit BiGAUSTIN and Banc of America Community Development Company.Announced October 20, the mixed-use, mixed-income development will include more than 400 multi-family housing units, as well as a 20,000-square-foot Economic and Social Impact Resource Center, which will serve as BiGAUSTIN's headquarters."ASPIRE will be a diversified, multi-use, mixed-income development that provides underserved residents an environment to survive and thrive," notes a release. "The project advances social and...
Austin housing market shifts with most active listings in more than a decade
In August, a national report predicted that Austin's housing market would see the most dramatic swing from a seller's to a buyer's market by summer 2023. The Capital City seems to be headed in that direction, with the latest monthly report from Austin Board of Realtors showing an unprecedented increase in active listings and home price growth that continues to return to normal levels.In September 2022, the Austin-Round Rock housing market saw active listings skyrocket by 162 percent, to 9,671 listings. It's the highest number of active listings for the market since July 2011, ABoR says. Meanwhile, the metro's housing...
