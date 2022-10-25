Read full article on original website
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
CBS Austin
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 in NE Austin
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the northbound lane of N I-35 between La Posada Drive and East Anderson Lane. ALSO | Man...
CBS Austin
Two people displaced after house fire in NW Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a house in northwest Austin and displaced two people overnight. The Austin Fire Department said crews responded around 12:30 a.m. to the structure fire call in the 3900 block of Edwards Mountain. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.
CBS Austin
APD SWAT call ends with suspect in custody, abducted victim recovered in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a SWAT call to a residence in East Austin ended with the suspect surrendering without incident and the victim of an alleged abduction recovered early Sunday morning. Police officer Andrew Horn said during a media briefing that at 9:57 p.m. a...
CBS Austin
Over 70 flights canceled at Austin's airport due to morning storms
Storms rolling through Central Texas early Friday morning led to some flight cancelations at Austin's airport. According to officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 72 flights were canceled due to weather -- 27 arriving flights and 45 departures. All were for Southwest Airlines. ALSO | Lightning strike causes 2-story house fire...
CBS Austin
Liberty Hill ISD delays classes by 2 hours due to inclement weather
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Liberty Hill Independent School District will have a two-hour delayed start at its schools on Friday due to the inclement weather. Liberty Hill ISD posted on its website that this also includes the school buses running two hours late. Local home designers and builders see...
CBS Austin
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — A man who was shot by police after trying to barricade himself in a north Austin restaurant on Sunday has been identified as 42-year-old Emeka Onyeabo Williams. The Austin Police Department said someone called 911 at 9:26 p.m. and reported that a man wearing a ski...
CBS Austin
Travis County ESD 2 in Pflugerville introduces new EMS telehealth program
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Travis County Emergency Services Department No. 2 has the goal of speeding up 9-1-1 call response times. A new telemedicine program aims to help paramedics respond to emergencies quickly and free up ambulances that don't need to go to the emergency room. This new telehealth service...
CBS Austin
Man dies after being shot in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was shot and killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning. Police said an officer heard shots being fired in the area of 600 block of E 7th Street at around 4:54 a.m. The officer...
CBS Austin
Robberies and property crime going down, Local locksmith sees more people securing homes
AUSTIN, Texas — Robberies and property crime are on a downward trend in Austin and across the country. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 Crime in the Nation report earlier this month which shows crime stayed consistent from 2020 to 2021. Cothron's Safe & Lock which is...
CBS Austin
Suspect dead after shooting turned SWAT situation in Burnet
A suspect involved in a shooting that culminated in a SWAT situation in Burnet Friday evening is dead, according to city officials. The Burnet Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of East Elm Street. The call reported that there were shots fired and the suspect was seen outside.
CBS Austin
Arc One electric speed boat hits Lake Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The future home of the Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin sits high above Lake Austin by the 360 bridge. It’s an exclusive multimillion-dollar development that will have 179 homes with stunning views and luxury amenities. Residents are shuttled to the water in an air-conditioned tram called a funicular.
CBS Austin
Police searching for suspect involved in overnight attempted kidnapping
Police are searching for a suspect who was involved in an attempted kidnapping early Sunday morning. The University of Texas Police Department said officers with the Austin Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Nueces Street sometime after 4 a.m. ALSO | APD SWAT call ends with suspect in...
CBS Austin
One person taken to the hospital after shooting in NW Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning in northwest Austin. APD Watch Command said officers responded to the 8900 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway just before 2 a.m. This is right by The Arboretum just before the US 183 Hwy interchange.
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
CBS Austin
Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto
AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto. One of the neighbors there is having some fun with the Stranger Things theme and a floating Max. Thanks to Barry Adkins for that awesome display. Other nearby houses match the music to the lights. And the giant purple skeleton is a big hit this year.
CBS Austin
Police arrest robbery suspect they say targeted non-English speakers in North Austin
A man who was connected to over a dozen violent robberies in North Austin over the course of a month has been arrested, according to police. The Austin Police Department said 34-year-old Brian Degrate was involved in at least 16 incidents in which he targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. The robberies took place on Northgate Boulevard, West Rundberg Lane, North Plaza and Research Boulevard.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD looking at putting overdose-reversing drug Narcan in its schools
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District is looking at putting the overdose-reversing drug Narcan in its schools. Thursday night trustees met to discuss a hefty agenda including adding Narcan and the latest findings of its intruder detection audit. Board members say fentanyl overdoses from neighboring districts have motivated...
CBS Austin
Austin City Council approves ordinances that strengthen tenants' rights
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council approved two ordinances that will establish a renters' right to cure during its meeting Thursday evening. The first approved ordinance was No. 23 on the agenda:. Approve an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 4-14 related to notices of proposed eviction. This means landlords...
CBS Austin
Babies celebrate Halloween early in NICU at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas
Some of Austin’s youngest residents celebrated their first Halloween from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas. Over 70 babies dressed up in a variety of costumes. Some dressed up as animals and pumpkins, while others dressed up like princesses. ALSO...
CBS Austin
Where the gin is cool but the piano's hot! "Chicago" comes to ATX with Broadway in Austin
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the show that tells the universal tale of fame, fortune, and signature Bob Fosse moves. Now, the iconic musical "Chicago" is coming to Cap City with Broadway in Austin! Joining us today is Jeff Brooks who plays the legendary lawyer, Billy Flynn, to tell us more about this show's enduring legacy.
