MILAN — The Berlin Heights Kiwanis have announced Peyton Facemire is the October Student of the Month at Edison High School.

Peyton has been chosen for her contributions to Edison High School and the Berlin Heights and Milan communities. Peyton’s activities: Drama Club Council (communications); cross country and track (1st and 2nd teams, 6-peat SBC champs); Spanish Club officer; Interact Club; Key Club; National Honor Society President; Spanish Honor Society. Peyton is a published writer in both the Sandusky Register and Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum’s magazine.

Peyton is planning to pursue a career in physical therapy or exercise physiology. Peyton is the daughter of Alicia Wilcox, of Huron, and Chris Facemire, of Milan.