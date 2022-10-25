SBLive's Southern Section Top 25 Football Rankings: Sierra Canyon is still on fire; No. 24 Chaparral debuts

It's the 11th week of football season, and you know what that means – it's already the last week of the regular season.

Here are SBLive's Southern Section rankings for the week of Oct. 27-29. The rankings are released every week throughout the season.

1. Mater Dei (9-0 – 1st)

Last year, Mater Dei's 46-37 regular season victory against Servite was one of the best shootouts of the California season. This time, it might not be quite as close of a game.

2. St. John Bosco (8-1 – 2nd)

It hasn't proven very hard for the Braves to bounce back from the loss against Mater Dei. They've beaten JSerra 31-0 and Orange Lutheran 48-7. This week they look to keep it rolling against Santa Margarita.

3. Corona Centennial (8-1 – 3rd)

The Huskies can wrap up a dominant sweep of the inaugural Big West - Upper title race with a win this week. It comes against rival Norco.

4. Long Beach Poly (9-0 – 4th)

The Jackrabbits haven't given up a point in four straight games. In the game before that, they allowed a whopping six points to Lakewood, the only score they've given up in league play.

5. Los Alamitos (7-2 – 5th)

The Sunset League champs finish the regular season against Fountain Valley.

6. Mission Viejo (8-1 – 6th)

Mission Viejo put up an eye-popping score on a good Tesoro team last week – 71-0. Look for them to finish strong against Capo Valley.

7. Edison (8-1 – 8th)

The Chargers' last game of the season is a duel with Corona del Mar. It has second place in league on the line.

8. Orange Lutheran (6-3 – 9th)

Orange Lutheran can lock up an undisputed third place finish in the Trinity League with a win on Friday. It won't be an easy task against JSerra though.

9. Santa Margarita (5-3 – 10th)

After getting blown out by Mater Dei last week, there's a chance this week will be the same for the Eagles. After that, they currently project as a championship threat in Division 2.

10. Inglewood (9-0 – 11th)

Like Long Beach Poly, the Sentinels have given up only six points in all of league play, and that might not change. This week they take on Morningside, against whom they infamously put up 106 points last time around. Look for them to register yet another massive blowout... while keeping it in double-digits.

11. Sierra Canyon (5-4 – 13th)

It feels like SC is on much bigger than a three-game winning streak, doesn't it? But that's all they needed to sprint atop the Mission League and prove themselves as a great team.

12. Chaminade (8-1 – 7th)

Chaminade's chances at a perfect season got put to bed last week as the Trailblazers pulled away in a dominant second half effort. But the Eagles are still in great position if they can bounce back, and Friday's game against Serra should be an excellent barometer.

13. JSerra (4-5 – 12th)

Surprisingly, the Lions may need to win this week in order to make the playoffs. Against third place Orange Lutheran, it should be a great game,

14. Serra Gardena (5-4 – 14th)

Serra will be an underdog against Chaminade this week. A win here would be a massive spark heading into the D2 playoffs.

15. Warren (8-1 – 15th)

The Bears are heavily favored to finish a sweep of the Gateway League this week against Dominguez.

16. Bishop Amat (6-3 – 16th)

Facing struggling Alemany up this week, look for the Lancers to finish the regular season with back-to-back wins.

17. Oak Hills (9-0 – 17th)

With a Mojave River League title already wrapped up, the Bulldogs head to Sultana looking to cement the first undefeated regular season in school history. Last week they outdueled Apple Valley 41-27.

18. Cajon (8-1 – 18th)

The Cowboys technically aren't undefeated this regular season, as they lost 13-12 against Arizona powerhouse Williams Field in their second game. But for the second straight season, they're unbeaten against in-state competition, and that's very unlikely to change this week against Redlands East Valley.

19. Citrus Valley (7-2 – 19th)

As usual, Citrus Valley rolled to second place in the Citrus Belt League. They finish up this week against Redlands.

20. Rancho Cucamonga (7-2 – 21st)

Last week's victory over Damien nearly clinched a Baseline League title for the Cougars. But they have to beat rival Upland this week to make it an undisputed title.

21. Oaks Christian (7-2 – 24th)

In arguably the number one game of the week, Oaks heads to St. Bonaventure on Thursday with an undisputed Marmonte League title on the line.

22. Apple Valley (7-2 – 22nd)

Despite a loss to Oak Hills, the Sun Devils don't move down. Oak Hills is already ranked a few spots above them, and it was a tight game until the two-and-a-half minute mark.

23. Yorba Linda (9-0 – 23rd)

Yorba Linda has the opportunity to cement back-to-back undefeated regular seasons this week against Brea Olinda.

24. Chaparral (5-4 – Unranked)

The Pumas didn't need to win last week against Norco to establish themselves as arguably the biggest surprise team of 2022. Now, there's no more "arguably". If they can make it four straight wins this week against Roosevelt, they'll stand alone as the second place finisher in the first ever Big West - Upper race behind Centennial.

25. Norco (6-3 – 20th)

It's a tough time for the Cougars, which well by three scores to Chaparral in a massive upset. But the loss was probably enough to drop them into Division 3, which would make them a massive section and state title threat. Either way, this week will probably be tough as well as they head to rival Corona Centennial looking to pull off the unthinkable for the second time in three seasons.

Also in consideration:

Murrieta Valley, San Clemente, Corona del Mar, La Serna, St. Bonaventure, Charter Oak, West Ranch