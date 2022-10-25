Read full article on original website
Vandergrift police shock man who bit officer, fought with others arresting him for warrants
Vandergrift police say a man wanted on multiple warrants had to be repeatedly shocked with a stun gun after he ran from officers and then bit one of them in the arm while being taken into custody. Antjuan Dewayne Smith, 39, of the 2600 block of Brown Avenue in Hempfield...
Chambersburg Man Wanted For 'Corruption Of Minors,' Police Say
A 32-year-old Chambersburg man is wanted for corrupting of minors, area police say. Eric Gene Ebersole has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors, police say. Additional information was not available when Daily Voice reached out to authorities on Friday, Oct. 28. Anyone with information...
Hempfield man pleads guilty to incident with teen babysitters
A Hempfield man was ordered Friday to serve two years on probation in connection with an incident in 2018 that prompted two teenage babysitters to flee his home. Gregory Bittner, 40, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of corruption of a minor and simple assault after two 15-year-old girls claimed he assaulted them while they were babysitting three children.
5 armed men arrested near Pennsylvania high school
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County high school. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We believe […]
2 missing PA kids found, alleged kidnapper wanted for attempted homicide
UPDATE: State police announced that the missing children believed to have been at risk of harm or injury in Harrisburg have been found safe. However, the alleged kidnapper is at large. Detective Edwin Powell with Harrisburg police said 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley is wanted for three counts of attempted homicide, burglary, three counts of kidnapping, strangulation, […]
Unity man charged with homicide in Cassandra Gross disappearance
For 1,662 days, Kathe Gross waited for Thursday. It was the day state police charged the man they believe killed her daughter, Cassandra Gross, of Unity. Since April 9, 2018 — the day Kathe Gross reported her daughter missing — she pushed for homicide charges against Thomas G. Stanko, 52.
Second suspect apprehended in Pa. double murder of high school students
Police reportedly made a second arrest in the double murder of two high school students on Oct. 17 in Pa. Court records allege the killings had something to do with a marijuana deal gone bad. 23-year-old Deonte Kelly was arrested upon turning himself in on Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m....
3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
Unity man faces murder charges of woman that went missing in 2018
Unity man faces murder charges for woman that went missing in 2018. A Unity Township man has been charged with killing Cassandra Gross - who has been missing since 2018.
High school student trying to board school bus is hit by vehicle, Pennsylvania cops say
A high school student trying to board a school bus was struck by a vehicle before school, authorities in Pennsylvania said. First responders were called to the scene in Newberry Township shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to a police news release. Officers found the student was hit...
Missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl found; mother charged
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Downingtown Police say a 6-year-old girl and her mother have been found safe after a multi-day Amber Alert was in place. Downingtown Police say the girl was with her biological mother Vanessa Gutshall during a court-ordered supervised visit on Oct. 25 when Gutshall allegedly fled with her in a Volkswagen Jetta. On […]
Company 7 Responds to Building Fire, Electrical Fire, Gas incident, Motorcycle Accident & Car Fire
Yesterday the crew with Fayetteville Fire Company 7 made five runs for a variety of fires, accidents, and a gas incident. Pictures and information are from Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook here. The run log. 07:12 Yesterday Squad 7 responded to Millers Sunoco on LWW in Hamilton Twp for a...
A Pa. county is charging people to search court documents — an unusual and undue burden, experts say
HARRISBURG — A Western Pennsylvania county is imposing a $10.50 “search fee” on public requests for court documents, a levy that open records advocates say adds an unusual and undue financial barrier to constitutionally required access. Between May 2021 and May 2022, Washington County collected $1,026.50 from...
11 Investigates: Carvana driving some customers crazy with delays
Carvana promises to simplify your car-buying experience, but things are getting complicated for some customers. The online car dealer is facing a growing number of customer complaints and legal issues around the country and Pennsylvania customers are right in the thick of it. Carvana registration delays. At first, Fayette County...
FBI issues warning about criminals using ride-sharing companies to abduct children
PITTSBURGH — The FBI put out an alarming warning that criminals are using ride-sharing companies to abduct children. The FBI said since the pandemic, law enforcement has received several reports of ride-share services being used to target children and abduct them. It’s been happening across the country in states...
Remains of man last seen more than 7 years ago found along Susquehanna River
The remains of a 59-year-old man who jumped off the George Wade Bridge in Harrisburg more than seven years ago were discovered Wednesday, authorities said. Mathew N. Malanowicz, of Throop, was found around noon Wednesday between the Susquehanna River and the Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
Pennsylvania’s Accomac Inn, famous for its ghostly lore, awaits new inhabitants
“Whatever happened here in the past, you can still feel it.”
Warning Issued Of Psychedelics In Packaging Similar To Popular Halloween Candy: PA State Police
The Pennsylvania state police want parents to know about some psychedelic drugs— that could cause seizures— in packaging similar to popular candies your child might receive while trick-or-treating this Halloween. The items THC and Psilocybin edibles mimic popular candies such as Nerds, Laughy Taffy, Sour Warheads, Wonka bars,...
Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways
With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending ‘pink envelopes’ for antlerless deer hunters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The bill would […]
