WCVB
2 shot near restaurant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police say two people were injured in a shooting that happened near a restaurant in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police said they received reports about the shooting on the 200 block of Hancock Street at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday. The two people who were shot were...
Four people were injured after weekend shootings in Dorchester
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating another series of shootings over the weekend after four people were shot in Dorchester. Two men and one woman were shot on Hancock Street just before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to police. One man suffered life-threatening injuries and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
3 hurt in overnight Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER – Three people were shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning.Boston police said two men and one women were shot on Hancock Street just before 6 a.m.One man suffered life-threatening injuries.The other two victims suffered injuries that are described as non-life threatening. As of late Sunday morning, all three people remained hospitalized.No arrests have been made.
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
Boston Police identify man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month. Christian Berryman, 19, of Dorchester, was found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in the area of 38 Westville Street in the early morning of Oct. 4. Officers responding...
Three people injured after early morning shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON — Three people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester early Sunday morning, according to police. Boston police said two men and one woman were shot on Hancock Street just before 6 a.m. One man suffered life-threatening injuries and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Dorchester man facing firearm charges after traffic stop
BOSTON — A 31-year-old man is facing firearm charges after officers arrested him during a traffic stop on Washington Street in Dorchester, police said. Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Police arrested Marcelle around 2:34 a.m....
Two people injured in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
bpdnews.com
CANCEL: BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 11-Year-Old Dioni Acosta of Dorchester
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 11-year-old Dioni Acosta was last seen at about 7:40 PM on Saturday October 29, 2022, in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a green backpack. Dioni is diagnosed with autism and has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA Station.
WCVB
Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after she was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
Boston Police locate missing boy with autism
BOSTON — 5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Joseph Ernstoff has returned home safely. The Boston Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing boy who has autism. Police said 14-year-old Joseph Ernstoff was last seen shortly after 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the area of 3 Frederick St. in South Boston.
whdh.com
BPD officers arrest man with loaded gun after traffic stop
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police officers arrested a 27-year-old man with a loaded gun in Dorchester after conducting a traffic stop, they said. At about 10:20 p.m. Friday, officers noticed a car driving without its headlights on. Officers stopped the car and found a loaded Ruger LCP 380firearm with one round in the chamber and five more in the magazine. Officers then arrested Donnelle Joyner on firearms charges.
Barber shot and killed in Dorchester remembered for good deeds
BOSTON - Friends are remembering 43-year-old Herman Maxwell Hylton, the man they know as Max, a popular barber who was shot and killed inside Celebrity Cut on Washington Street in Dorchester Wednesday night while he was on the job. It's outraged the community and those who know him. Friends who spoke with WBZ-TV did not want to be identified. "If I needed someone to talk to, he's just that person," one man said. "It's bad. Boston's bad we've got to fix this community guys, we got to do something, like something got to give." It's a message police are trying...
Easton police officer shoots man with knife, another person during 911 response
An Easton police officer has been placed on leave after shooting a man armed with a knife and grazing another resident during a response to a 911 call Friday night, according to authorities. Dispatchers received the 911 call shortly after 11:40 p.m. about a disturbance at a home on Central...
Police ask the community for help finding suspect in fatal Dorchester barbershop shooting
BOSTON — What is usually a place of community camaraderie turned into a source of community horror after a man was shot and killed inside a Boston barbershop Wednesday night. Police identified the man shot and killed just before 7:30 p.m. as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. A...
18-year-old arrested for assault + battery with intent to rob a woman in South Boston
Universal Hub reports that Tykarie Challenger, 18, was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing for allegedly attempting to rob a woman at knifepoint and punching her in the head near K Street in South Boston. Challenger was arraigned in South Boston Municipal Court today on charges of armed assault...
Wu calls barbershop shooting death "a horrific act of violence"
DORCHESTER – Police continued combing for evidence Thursday, following a shooting death inside a Dorchester barbershop that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "horrific." Boston police said a man was shot and killed Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. while working inside the Celebrity Cut shop on Washington Street."It's a horrific act of violence that we are going to make sure there's justice in this situation," Wu said Thursday. Residents and business owners in the neighborhood say they're sick of the violence."This is too much. Too much. I could have been there sitting in that chair, getting my hair cut last night. I'm...
Methuen hit-and-run crash leaves elderly man in critical condition
A hit-and-run crash in Methuen early Saturday left an elderly man in critical condition, according to police. An SUV struck the 65-years-old Lawrence man in front of 91 Broadway near Blake Street around 1:20 a.m. He was discovered injured under a parked vehicle, according to authorities. “The vehicle hit him...
Hit-and-run in Methuen leaves man injured, suspect's car found in Lawrence
METHUEN -- A hit-and-run crash in Methuen injured a man on Saturday morning. Police said the car involved has since been found and they have identified a suspect. Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car. He was taken to a nearby hospital but his current condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the driver was seen on surveillance video stopping his car, checking for damage, and driving away. The car was found on Margin Street in Lawrence. Police are still investigating and no charges have been released.
Boston pastor calls for state of emergency after another fatal shooting
BOSTON - After the fourth fatal shooting in the city in less than a week, community leaders in Boston are saying enough is enough. Pastor Valerie Copeland is joining the list of other religious leaders who are calling on the city and police department to do more to stop the violence. "Without the proper intervention, resources or solutions applied over a period of time then we get these cycles," said Copeland. The pastor was born and raised in Boston and has spent years preaching in Dorchester. She knows this neighborhood well and better yet, knows how people are thinking and feeling here. Copeland...
