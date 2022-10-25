Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Standoff in Ross Co. with AR-15, hostage
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street Saturday night. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself....
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers Investigating a Fatal Crash
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on October 29, 2022, at approximately 8:55 PM, at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 174 in Marion County. The crash involved a 2014 Honda CR-v, driven by Ryan M. Cox, age...
Man, 36, dead after Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a car crash Saturday evening in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Ryan Cox, 36, was driving his Honda just before 9 p.m. on County Road 174. Patrol says he failed to stop at the intersection of 174 and County […]
1 critical after being found shot at gas station in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot at a gas station in northeast Columbus Sunday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victim was found shot at the Sheetz gas station, located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue. A call about the shooting was received around 4 a.m.
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man on the run after being charged with rape, and kidnapping
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man is wanted by law enforcement after a warrant was issued for rape and felonious assault. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on October 21 were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Upper Twin Road.
1 person dead in head-on collision with Ohio police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after an overnight head-on collision, causing a major highway closure Friday morning. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes when his 2012 Honda Civic struck Larry Gatton’s Dublin Police cruiser head-on at around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. The accident occurred on I-70 […]
Officers cleared in shooting of man in Ohio emergency room
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There will be no criminal case against the Columbus police officers who shot and killed Miles Jackson in 2021. A Franklin County grand jury announced Wednesday that it voted not to indict Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital security or officers from the Columbus Division of Police who were involved in the […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Juvenile arrested after multiple shots being fired
MARION—Officers from the Marion Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of North Greenwood Street and Adams Street Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found two houses and a vehicle had been hit. No people were hit by the gunfire. Through...
cwcolumbus.com
Police: video involving Westerville Central teacher does not meet elements of a crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A video that caused Westerville City School District to place a teacher on leave does not rise to criminal charges, Genoa Township police said Friday. Justin Christoff, a teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School, was placed on administrative leave Thursday after a video...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 restricted in Pickaway Co. after crash into RV dealership
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio — A major highway was restricted Friday night in Pickaway County after a crash. It happened on route 23, northbound at route 762. A sedan and a pickup truck collided, causing the sedan to roll. The pickup truck continued off the highway, down a ravine, and into a parked camper at a nearby R.V. dealership.
Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child’s skull
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Gahanna man is in jail Saturday after allegedly hitting and choking a six-month-old child this week, Columbus police said. Court documents show that Ceedric Hollingsworth, 24, is in custody at Franklin County Jail and facing two charges of felonious assault, two charges of aggravated menacing, and one charge of domestic […]
Second man arrested, another identified in Jeffrey Chandler fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler. 33-year-old Dominic Elmore was arrested and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the killing of Chandler, who was shot and killed during an argument outside of the Platform Lounge on Country Club Road in […]
cwcolumbus.com
Over 400 complaints, 13 investigations completed by Columbus Inspector General's Office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigating allegations of police misconduct and use of force: it's the charge of the new Inspector General's office in Columbus. What are they uncovering? How many complaints are coming in?. At the time of an ABC6/FOX28 request last week, a spreadsheet shows 405 complaints had...
Woman found dead in East Side homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
Ohio assisted living facility resident stabs, wounds married couple, sheriff’s office says
POWELL, Ohio — A married couple living in a nursing home in a Columbus suburb were seriously wounded Wednesday morning when they were stabbed by another resident, authorities say. The stabbing at Abbington of Powell Assisted Living left a man in critical condition at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, the...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment
Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Jury finds Bush guilty of murder
One of four defendants in the Nov. 27, 2019, murders of Caleb Chamberlain and Anthony Scartz was found guilty Friday on six felony counts and faces a life sentence. Josia Bush, 19, was found guilty of two counts of complicity to murder; one count of complicity to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; one count of complicity to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and one count of complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Ohio girl arrested for school shooting hoax
Catholic Central School in Springfield went into lockdown on Tuesday after police received a call saying there was an active shooter.
Man arrested after stabbing at assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility. Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be […]
