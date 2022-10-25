ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff in Ross Co. with AR-15, hostage

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street Saturday night. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself....
ROSS COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers Investigating a Fatal Crash

Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on October 29, 2022, at approximately 8:55 PM, at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 174 in Marion County. The crash involved a 2014 Honda CR-v, driven by Ryan M. Cox, age...
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 36, dead after Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a car crash Saturday evening in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Ryan Cox, 36, was driving his Honda just before 9 p.m. on County Road 174. Patrol says he failed to stop at the intersection of 174 and County […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 critical after being found shot at gas station in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot at a gas station in northeast Columbus Sunday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victim was found shot at the Sheetz gas station, located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue. A call about the shooting was received around 4 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal

Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man on the run after being charged with rape, and kidnapping

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man is wanted by law enforcement after a warrant was issued for rape and felonious assault. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on October 21 were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Upper Twin Road.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 person dead in head-on collision with Ohio police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after an overnight head-on collision, causing a major highway closure Friday morning. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes when his 2012 Honda Civic struck Larry Gatton’s Dublin Police cruiser head-on at around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. The accident occurred on I-70 […]
DUBLIN, OH
WDTN

Officers cleared in shooting of man in Ohio emergency room

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There will be no criminal case against the Columbus police officers who shot and killed Miles Jackson in 2021. A Franklin County grand jury announced Wednesday that it voted not to indict Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital security or officers from the Columbus Division of Police who were involved in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Juvenile arrested after multiple shots being fired

MARION—Officers from the Marion Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of North Greenwood Street and Adams Street Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found two houses and a vehicle had been hit. No people were hit by the gunfire. Through...
MARION, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 restricted in Pickaway Co. after crash into RV dealership

SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio — A major highway was restricted Friday night in Pickaway County after a crash. It happened on route 23, northbound at route 762. A sedan and a pickup truck collided, causing the sedan to roll. The pickup truck continued off the highway, down a ravine, and into a parked camper at a nearby R.V. dealership.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child’s skull

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Gahanna man is in jail Saturday after allegedly hitting and choking a six-month-old child this week, Columbus police said. Court documents show that Ceedric Hollingsworth, 24, is in custody at Franklin County Jail and facing two charges of felonious assault, two charges of aggravated menacing, and one charge of domestic […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman found dead in East Side homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment

Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Jury finds Bush guilty of murder

One of four defendants in the Nov. 27, 2019, murders of Caleb Chamberlain and Anthony Scartz was found guilty Friday on six felony counts and faces a life sentence. Josia Bush, 19, was found guilty of two counts of complicity to murder; one count of complicity to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; one count of complicity to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and one count of complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested after stabbing at assisted living facility

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility. Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy