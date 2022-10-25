On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Margaret Falzarano of The Villages, the loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 92. Marge was born in 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to Giovanni and Pauline Giambalvo. She had a long career in supporting Catholic and Public school education before transitioning full time as a Master Needleworker and Crocheter. Over the years, she had crocheted thousands of blankets that were donated to children all over the world, most recently to the Ukraine. She was recognized and celebrated for all her work with the Giving Dolls and Britney’s Baskets programs in addition to making infant hats for area hospitals.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO