James Keith
James “Jim” Keith passed away at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida on October 10, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children. He was 80. Born in Akron in 1942, he attended grade school at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s and graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School before earning a B.S. in Business Administration in 1965 from the University of Akron, where he was a member of the Lone Star (Pi Kappa Epsilon) fraternity and President of the Inter-Fraternity Council.
James Dexter
James Dexter, 73, of Summerfield, Florida passed away October 24, 2022, at his Summerfield, Florida home. He was the husband of Lisa Dexter for 35 years. James was born in Kewanee, Illinois, a son of the late Keith and Dorothy Dexter. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement he was a sales manager in the banking industry.
Bennie Joe Cordell
Bennie Joe Cordell, 83, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on October 17, 2022. He was born in Raven, Virginia to the late Ruey Cordell and Rose Newberry Cordell. Bennie grew up in West Virginia and moved to Delaware in 1965. He was retired from General Motors of Wilmington, Delaware, member of Nur Shriners of Newcastle, Delaware, Solomon Lodge No. 36 of Newark, Delaware, and 32 Degree ScottishRites Valley of Wilmington, Delaware. Joe was a loving and generous husband, father, and grandfather who was quiet and hardworking; he was the happiest with a tool belt on and a hammer in his hand.
Rev. Roy Zerbe
Rev. Roy Zerbe passed away Oct. 24, 2022. Roy was born in Reading, PA Nov. 5, 1939. Roy went to Electronics school in Miami, worked for Boeing, served his country for 4 years in the Air Force, before accepting the call to become a Lutheran minister which meant 4 years of college, 4 years at Concordia Seminary in Springfield, IL where he met and married Heidi (Ladny) July 25, 1970. Rev. Roy Zerbe served His Lord as a Vicar in Henrietta, NY. After his ordination in 1973 he served as Pastor in Churchbridge, Sask, Canada, Davenport, IA, Oklahoma City, OK, Kingsland/St. Marys, GA, and Portage, IN before retiring to The Villages, FL where he continued to serve as guest preacher at various area congregations.
Ronald E. Perron
Ronald E. Perron, loving husband and father, passed away on October 19, 2022, at the age of 83, in The Villages, Florida. Ron was born July 25, 1939, in Windsor, VT, to Henry and Blanche (Daneault) Perron. He grew up in Windsor with his (3) brothers and his beloved Pepe. He graduated from Windsor High school in 1960 where he met his wife, Sandra Stimpson. Their first date was the Senior Graduation party and they had been dancing together ever since. They married in 1962 and raised their (2) daughters in Hartland, VT.
William K. O’Connor
William K. (Bill) O’Connor, age 69, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at The Villages Regional Hospital from complications of a year-long battle with a rare cancer Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct). His loving wife and family were by his side. Bill was born September 21, 1953 to father,...
Michigan trio nabbed after high-speed pursuit begins on I-75 in Sumter County
A Michigan trio was nabbed after a high-speed pursuit which ultimately reached the speed of 160 miles per hour began Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango, traveling northbound on I-75 in Sumter County were being tracked by their owner who contacted law enforcement. A short time later, the owner advised that the Dodge Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County. About 45 minutes later, a Florida Department of Agriculture law officer spotted the Grand Cherokee northbound on I-75. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Hamilton County. Both vehicles fled north into Georgia, where the Grand Cherokee was abandoned.
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
Donna McCormick
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Donna (Arture) McCormick, 76, on 24 October 2022. Donna was a beloved wife to Barry McCormick, daughter of Dr. William and Ethel Arture, sister to William & David Arture, and Jack Lennon, all who preceded her in death. A small...
People in The Villages are stuck up
I live outside of The Villages in Wildwood. Been here about nine months. These Villages people are just stuck-up people. They’re old alcoholics who want to drive their golf carts because they feel it saves them from DUIs. Secondly, when they find you don’t live in The Villages, they...
Margaret Falzarano
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Margaret Falzarano of The Villages, the loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 92. Marge was born in 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to Giovanni and Pauline Giambalvo. She had a long career in supporting Catholic and Public school education before transitioning full time as a Master Needleworker and Crocheter. Over the years, she had crocheted thousands of blankets that were donated to children all over the world, most recently to the Ukraine. She was recognized and celebrated for all her work with the Giving Dolls and Britney’s Baskets programs in addition to making infant hats for area hospitals.
Construction expected to begin in 2023 on hospital at Trailwinds Village
Construction is expected to begin in 2023 on an acute care hospital at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood. HCA Healthcare, Inc. already operates the Trailwinds ER and previously announced plans for the new 60-bed hospital. The latest projection is that construction will start in December 2023. The...
Residents drop off unwanted drugs at sheriff’s collection at Walmart
Residents took advantage of the the prescription drug take back day Saturday at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Villager Douglas Wickham dropped off unneeded prescription drugs at the event, where they were collected for safe disposal by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The resident of the...
Good Samaritans rush in at scene of crash at Brownwood
Good Samaritans rushed in to lend assistance at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning at Brownwood. The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Meggison Road. The early morning conditions were foggy and misty. A woman had been driving a red...
Wildwood man gets fourth hole-in-one
Billy Herr of Wildwood celebrated recently after getting his fourth hole-in-one. He scored the lucky ace at Pennbrooke Fairways in Leesburg. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Villager serves month and a half in jail after fracas at Margarita Republic
A resident of The Villages served a month and a half in jail after a fracas at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who lives at 1313 Lester Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of disorderly intoxication, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
New Home Depot will be built in Wildwood
A new Home Depot is slated for construction in Wildwood. The home improvement store will be located at the corner of County Road 466A and Powell Road. The store will be built on 19.64 acres. Two out parcels will front the store on Powell Road allowing spaces for two additional retail establishments. There will be entries to Home Depot off Powell Road as well as County Road 466A. The out parcels will be a little more than two acres each.
Tax collector opens new drive-thru extension at The Villages Sumter Service Center
Sumter County Tax Collector, Randy Mask has announced the opening of the newly constructed drive-thru extension at The Villages Sumter Service Center located at 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood. The new drive-thru extension provides a staging opportunity for customers and reduces the blocking of the access to the parking lot...
Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team brings home awards
In just its second year, the Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team has made some big moves. Earlier this month, the team competed in a new category called World School Debate. It’s a 3v3 team event on a world topic with a structured debate. The North Florida Catholic Forensic...
Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’
With all the fuss by Villagers about “outsiders and users” invading their venues, they should be reminded that the non-Villagers make up a significant percentage of consumers that support the businesses that operate in The Villages. If those businesses feel that they would be able to survive without the outsider business they should make it clear they don’t want our business.
