Reporters help family find brother who died in 2007
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — In 2009, while scouring the internet to piece together any information she could on her missing brother, Ruth Bueso came across an article in the Island Packet announcing he had died two years earlier. In her first email to Tim Donnelly and Daniel Brownstein, the former Island Packet reporters […]
South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
walterborolive.com
Alex Murdaugh’s Counsel Demand Prosecutors Provide More Evidence
Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh (former Hampton County Attorney) have petitioned for new evidence to be turned over in regard to the murders of Murdaugh’s wife, Margaret Murdaugh (52), and their youngest son, Paul Murdaugh (22). Murdaugh’s wife and son were found shot to death at their family’s home on...
Attorney says evidence doesn’t support rape charges against Savannah youth advocate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges. Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client. Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment […]
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John Calhoun
The city council of Savannah, Georgia met on October 27 to consider whether Calhoun Square should be renamed, over concerns that it's named to commemorate John Calhoun, the 7th United States vice president. Calhoun was renowned for supporting slavery and as such, various residents and local politicians feel it's inappropriate to keep a public space named after him.
WTGS
Driver struck and killed by moving train in Jasper County
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTGS) — A driver was struck and killed by a moving train in Hardeeville on Thursday morning. According to the Jasper County Coroner's Office, 58-year-old Rose Black, of Hardeeville, was driving shortly before 8 a.m. when her Nissan Altman was struck by an oncoming train. She was...
Port Wentworth worker accused of using city car to drop off drugs
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Port Wentworth employee is accused of taking his city car and using it to make drug drop-offs. Domonique Robinson was leaving the public works property with his car unauthorized when he was stopped, according to the incident report. Police searched the vehicle, which they say smelled of marijuana, and […]
Officials: Child flown to hospital following four-wheeler crash in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a child was seriously injured after a four-wheeler crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the small child was taken by her parents to meet with fire-rescue crews near Cottageville Highway. The child was treated and transported to a CARE Flight located on a […]
walterborolive.com
Colleton County resident honored in NAACP Woman of the Year Pageant
PRESS RELEASE - On October 8, 2022 the NAACP held their Annual Convention, Civil Rights Conference, Freedom Fund Celebration, and Woman of the Year Pageant. Colleton County NAACP Branch Woman of the Year contestant, Suhailah Beyah, was named first runner up. Suhailah would like to all who supported her, which...
wtoc.com
GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians in Chatham County. According to GSP, two pedestrians were attempting to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver...
WJCL
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
wtoc.com
Former Savannah officer had several use of force complaints before deadly June shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sister of a man who was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer wishes more had been done about several prior use of force complaints involving the officer. On June 24, Saudi Lee was shot and killed by then SPD Officer Ernest Ferguson. Witnesses...
New report claims drugs, alcohol introduced to kids at an early age
SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — New report claims kids are being introduced to drugs and alcohol at an early age. October is Youth Substance Use Prevention month and experts say the sooner parents can talk to their kids about the dangers of alcohol and drug use, the better chance they have of not using it. According […]
WJCL
Update: Port Wentworth child reunited with parents
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 1:20 p.m.: The child's parents have been found. Initial report: Police in Port Wentworth need your help identifying a young child they found alone Thursday. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police issued a statement saying they found the child near...
More than 500 unclaimed remains laid to rest on Wednesday in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The unclaimed remains of roughly 562 people were laid to rest on Wednesday in Chatham County. Some of the remains dated back to the 1940s. The names of the people are unknown but they now have a final resting place at Greenwich Cemetery. In a true show of compassion, no […]
WTGS
Beaufort County residents walk to end Alzheimer's
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County residents gathered in Bluffton on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which means over 11 million family members and friends care for people living with the disease or other dementias. The...
WJCL
Eight people from Georgia's Southern District charged in connection to COVID-19 fraud scheme
Eight more people in Georgia's Southern District are facing federal charges for participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Two of them have already pleaded guilty. Five of them are from our area, including two from Hinesville, two from Savannah, and one from Fort Stewart. The eight defendants are accused of...
What to know: New Savannah Police technology can ID suspects by clothes, license plates
Last month, with little fanfare, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved funding for new video surveillance technology and cameras to aid police in fighting crime. Savannah Police Department officials say the software from the Israel-based company, BriefCam Ltd., will help detectives sift through hours of surveillance footage in mere minutes. The program can identify suspects or persons of interest by clothing, their license plates, vehicle type and color – all by searching keywords. That information can then be used to obtain search and arrest warrants.
Penny sales tax in Jasper County could bring changes within the school district
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — On Nov. 8, voters in Jasper County will decide if they feel improvements should be made across the district with the possible continuation of the penny sales tax. County leaders say it will not be an additional tax but rather an extension to the existing sales tax. If voters choose yes, […]
Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
