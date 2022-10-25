ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

WBTW News13

Reporters help family find brother who died in 2007

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — In 2009, while scouring the internet to piece together any information she could on her missing brother, Ruth Bueso came across an article in the Island Packet announcing he had died two years earlier. In her first email to Tim Donnelly and Daniel Brownstein, the former Island Packet reporters […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Alex Murdaugh’s Counsel Demand Prosecutors Provide More Evidence

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh (former Hampton County Attorney) have petitioned for new evidence to be turned over in regard to the murders of Murdaugh’s wife, Margaret Murdaugh (52), and their youngest son, Paul Murdaugh (22). Murdaugh’s wife and son were found shot to death at their family’s home on...
WSAV News 3

Attorney says evidence doesn’t support rape charges against Savannah youth advocate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges. Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client. Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John Calhoun

The city council of Savannah, Georgia met on October 27 to consider whether Calhoun Square should be renamed, over concerns that it's named to commemorate John Calhoun, the 7th United States vice president. Calhoun was renowned for supporting slavery and as such, various residents and local politicians feel it's inappropriate to keep a public space named after him.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Driver struck and killed by moving train in Jasper County

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTGS) — A driver was struck and killed by a moving train in Hardeeville on Thursday morning. According to the Jasper County Coroner's Office, 58-year-old Rose Black, of Hardeeville, was driving shortly before 8 a.m. when her Nissan Altman was struck by an oncoming train. She was...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County resident honored in NAACP Woman of the Year Pageant

PRESS RELEASE - On October 8, 2022 the NAACP held their Annual Convention, Civil Rights Conference, Freedom Fund Celebration, and Woman of the Year Pageant. Colleton County NAACP Branch Woman of the Year contestant, Suhailah Beyah, was named first runner up. Suhailah would like to all who supported her, which...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians in Chatham County. According to GSP, two pedestrians were attempting to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Update: Port Wentworth child reunited with parents

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 1:20 p.m.: The child's parents have been found. Initial report: Police in Port Wentworth need your help identifying a young child they found alone Thursday. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police issued a statement saying they found the child near...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WTGS

Beaufort County residents walk to end Alzheimer's

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County residents gathered in Bluffton on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which means over 11 million family members and friends care for people living with the disease or other dementias. The...
BLUFFTON, SC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

What to know: New Savannah Police technology can ID suspects by clothes, license plates

Last month, with little fanfare, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved funding for new video surveillance technology and cameras to aid police in fighting crime. Savannah Police Department officials say the software from the Israel-based company, BriefCam Ltd., will help detectives sift through hours of surveillance footage in mere minutes. The program can identify suspects or persons of interest by clothing, their license plates, vehicle type and color – all by searching keywords. That information can then be used to obtain search and arrest warrants.
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

