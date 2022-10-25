An Indiana man will enter a plea today for a shooting case from March of this year. Court documents show that a plea court hearing is scheduled today for Joseph Pilvelic Jr. of Indiana. He faces charges of reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and a firearms violation for the incident on March 31st of this year. Indiana Borough Police say that he was engaged in an argument with several people in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street, north of Taylor Avenue, when he fired a gun and hit an apartment building along Philadelphia Street. He has been free since posting bail in August.

