Alleged shoplifters flee store, hide in neighborhood
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A drunk couple allegedly trying to shoplift from Dollar General fled the store after being confronted by employees and were later found hiding in a nearby neighborhood, according to Bloomsburg police. Alyxander Colon-Smith, 20, and Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, ran from the store at 1000 Market Street, Bloomsburg, after employees confronted them around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. Colon-Smith had numerous items stuffed in his sweatshirt, employees said, but he dumped them out as the couple was fleeing the store, arrest papers...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
Altoona man accused of assaulting several police officers
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces a slew of felony charges after he allegedly punched, head-butted and bit different officers in addition to trying to disarm one of them. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 27, after police responded to a report of a man running around banging on doors in the area […]
Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. While details are limited, Logan Township Police Department announced they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik Yak. The app allows users […]
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
fox8tv.com
Petersburg Man Facing Charges
Huntingdon Borough police say a Petersburg man is facing charges accused of supplying a teen-relative with Marijuana. Police say Jeffrey Weimer is accused of providing the drugs to a 14-year-old while babysitting him. Court documents say police learned this had been happening since the boy was 12. Police say the...
Pennsylvania teens charged in Pittsburgh funeral shooting
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Two teenagers were charged in the Friday shooting at a funeral in Pittsburgh, according to our affiliate KDKA. Pennsylvania police say victims shot after a funeral, possibly by multiple shooters Charged are 19-year-old Shawn Davis and 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon. They face aggravated assault, attempted homicide and firearms violations charges, say reports. Nixon […]
Pennsylvania police say victims shot after a funeral, possibly by multiple shooters
UPDATE: Oct. 28, 2022, 3:30 p.m. Our affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh reports that six people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral at a church on the city’s North Side Friday. The funeral was being held for the victim of a homicide that happened on the North Side earlier this month, say reports. 5 […]
wccsradio.com
SENTENCING HEARINGS HELD FRIDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
A Seward man will serve time in state prison for drug and firearm-related charges. Court documents show that 41-year-old George A. Hood of Seward was sentenced for guilty pleas to charges of Manufacture of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and to prohibited possession of a firearm for an incident on June 30th of 2021. The guilty plea was made on September 2nd. For both charges, he was ordered to serve four to ten years in state prison along with 12 months of probation after his parole. Both sentences will run concurrently.
wccsradio.com
PLEA, SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
An Indiana man will enter a plea today for a shooting case from March of this year. Court documents show that a plea court hearing is scheduled today for Joseph Pilvelic Jr. of Indiana. He faces charges of reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and a firearms violation for the incident on March 31st of this year. Indiana Borough Police say that he was engaged in an argument with several people in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street, north of Taylor Avenue, when he fired a gun and hit an apartment building along Philadelphia Street. He has been free since posting bail in August.
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Shots Fired Investigation
Police in Cambria County are searching for an unidentified suspect following a shots fired incident in Northern Cambria earlier Thursday. Authorities say the incident reportedly occurred near a residence located along Shawna Road (Route 219) in Susquehanna Township. Police say the victim fled the scene and there has been no...
5 armed men arrested near Pennsylvania high school
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County high school. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We believe […]
Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor is facing several felony charges for failing to deliver on promised work at three homes in Forest Hills. He was arrested Friday. “It’s disappointing to say the least,” said Tim Rindt, who owns two properties on Washington Road. He paid to...
fox8tv.com
Cypress Ave Drug Bust
Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney’s office say a man is behind bars after being arrested in Johnstown Thursday morning with nearly 1,000 combined grams of marijuana and cocaine. Investigators say members of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the Cambria County Drug Task Force executed...
abc23.com
School Bus Matron Attack
Johnstown police are asking for the public’s help in investigating the assault of a school bus matron at the Solomon Homes bus stop. Authorities say on Wednesday, around 3 p.m., three adult black females boarded a Greater Johnstown School Bus, at the Solomon Homes stop, and “brutally” attacked the school bus matron.
wccsradio.com
MULTIPLE CRASHES REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY OVER LAST 24 HOURS
Emergency crews have been busy with several crashes across Indiana County on Friday and early this morning. One of those crashes was on Route 110 in Rayne Township near Blue Spruce Road. State police say 46-year-old Nicole Filipovich of Home was driving her car on Route 110 at 7:27 AM when she crossed the double-yellow line and went off the road, hitting an embankment. Filipovich escaped injury. Police say she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the third woman police were searching for has been identified. — JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three adult women boarded a school bus in Johnstown and brutally attacked another person, Johnstown police have reported. According to Chief Miller, three adult Black women got onto a Greater Johnstown […]
Pa. man charged during Proud Boys protest at Penn State
An Allentown man is facing multiple charges after police say he engaged in disorderly conduct during a protest on Penn State University’s campus, according to a story from WJAC. Citing a criminal complaint, the news station said that Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a...
3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
Kids found living in rabbit feces at Elk County home, police report
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Kersey woman has been charged after state police said they found children living in “deplorable conditions” for over a week. Danielle Dinsmore, 34, told police that she didn’t have a good reason why her four children were living in a house with animal feces and broken glass, state police in […]
