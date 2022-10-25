ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

9 exciting student discounts in Birmingham that you need to know about

Do you know a college student looking for some sweet deals? Keep reading to learn about some fun student discounts in Birmingham, from restaurants to retail stores. Show your student ID to the cashier before swiping your credit card to get a 10% discount taken off your purchase. Fresh market is a great place to stock up on groceries or grab a meal while on the go.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters

The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

The Margaret’s 1st Annual Halloween Costume Contest

Calling all Werewolves, witches and Wonder Women……. The Margaret is having a costume contest sure to scare the Beetlejuice out of you. We will have Spooky Cocktails, Spiderwebs and a few sexy cats, I’m sure! First prize wins $100 cash – awarded at midnight. Must be present to win.
MARGARET, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy