ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Family, friends invited to Halloween event at Lake Meredith tomorrow

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to a trunk or treat and showing of Hocus Pocus tomorrow at Lake Meredith. Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates said trunk or treat starts at 6:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake Meredith Amphitheater. People...
FRITCH, TX
101.9 The Bull

Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

108 year daily rainfall record broken in Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo, Texas (KVII) - A potent storm system dumped a significant amount of rain across the Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico yesterday on October 24th. The National Weather Service in Amarillo recorded 1.35" of rain through the entire day which was good enough to set a new daily rainfall record. The previous daily record stood for more than a century but the 1.16" of rain that fell on October 24, 1914 no longer holds the number 1 spot. There was even a brief period where rain switched to snow for about an hour yesterday evening.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?

New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
CANYON, TX
Mix 94.1

What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?

GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Are they Turning Tri’s Market Into a Convenience Store?

Tri's Market was a huge Asian Market in Amarillo that offered international groceries. The original and main location was located near Northeast 24th and Grand, and they built a brand new store at 4021 S. Washington. The store and the market had a great selection of meats, seafood, beer, and international brands if you needed them to make a delicious Asian meal.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Jingle All The Way To Fritch For A Christmas Expo

Ok I know, we haven't even made it to Halloween yet, and Thanksgiving is up next. However, when we get into the holiday months, the only one we all seem to zero in on is Christmas, right?. I love Thanksgiving and all the food and family and football that comes...
FRITCH, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy