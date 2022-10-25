ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

9 exciting student discounts in Birmingham that you need to know about

Do you know a college student looking for some sweet deals? Keep reading to learn about some fun student discounts in Birmingham, from restaurants to retail stores. Show your student ID to the cashier before swiping your credit card to get a 10% discount taken off your purchase. Fresh market is a great place to stock up on groceries or grab a meal while on the go.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters

The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: The Walk to End Alzheimers, Halloween celebrations + more

It’s Friday, Birmingham! You know what that means. It is finally the weekend and we have all the events you don’t want to miss. Kick off the weekend tonight at BOO’s Back in Black Halloween Party for costume contests, horror movies and more. Keep the fun going on Saturday at Cahaba Brewing Company for the Pig Iron BBQ Cook-off.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Food Truck Thursday: Word of Mouth BBQ

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Word of Mouth BBQ stopped by ahead of the Magic City Classic to talk tailgate food with the CBS 42 Morning News crew. The food truck has been up and running since last year and is owned and operated by Jesse Griffin, who has been cooking for over 15 years. Word […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Master P and Project Pat spread message of non-violence in Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After at least 115 homicides were reported by Birmingham Police in 2022, community groups are working to amplify the message “stop the violence.” Rappers Master P and Project Pat performed at Tuesday night’s Stop the Violence Summit to assist with the movement. The musicians were invited to attend the event at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

The Margaret’s 1st Annual Halloween Costume Contest

Calling all Werewolves, witches and Wonder Women……. The Margaret is having a costume contest sure to scare the Beetlejuice out of you. We will have Spooky Cocktails, Spiderwebs and a few sexy cats, I’m sure! First prize wins $100 cash – awarded at midnight. Must be present to win.
MARGARET, AL
Bham Now

Learn about Birmingham’s first startup house—a home for entrepreneurs

Imagine this. You’re an entrepreneur looking to start a business in Birmingham, but you’re not from here. You don’t know where to live and you’re worried about finding a new group of best pals. That’s where B.Home, Birmingham’s first startup house, steps in. Read on to learn all about this house that’s creating a fun community and a home sweet home for entrepreneurs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot inside Birmingham barbershop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say shots were fired into Broom’s Barber & Style Shop on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. It occurred in the 500 block of Arkadelphia Road and 6th Avenue West around 2 p.m. Police say a man was shot at the barbershop and later showed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County woman thriving after losing home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Things are starting to look up for one Jefferson County woman. Earlier this year, WVTM 13 introduced you to a woman who lost almost everything after almost losing her battle with COVID-19. Watch the video above for a follow-up on 30-year-old Donshe Hambright.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

