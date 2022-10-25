Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Bham Now
9 exciting student discounts in Birmingham that you need to know about
Do you know a college student looking for some sweet deals? Keep reading to learn about some fun student discounts in Birmingham, from restaurants to retail stores. Show your student ID to the cashier before swiping your credit card to get a 10% discount taken off your purchase. Fresh market is a great place to stock up on groceries or grab a meal while on the go.
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
Bham Now
5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters
The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
Bham Now
10 Birmingham native musicians we love + where to watch them play
What better way to support your hometown than watching and listening to these Birmingham native musicians? Whether it’s in a car, on a walk or while doing work—you’ll want to add these artists to your playlist. Keep reading to find out your new favorite singer. 1. Carver...
wvtm13.com
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
birminghamtimes.com
Dr. Shelley Stewart, Radio and Business Legend, Honored with Birmingham’s Top Award
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Friday presented Civil Rights leader, veteran radio broadcaster and advertising executive Dr. Shelley Stewart with the “Putting People First” award, one of the city’s top honors. The presentation at Boutwell Auditorium in downtown came during the annual AWAKEN event which celebrates the...
Bham Now
30 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 30 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jana Hanna at 205-835-6188 or...
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: The Walk to End Alzheimers, Halloween celebrations + more
It’s Friday, Birmingham! You know what that means. It is finally the weekend and we have all the events you don’t want to miss. Kick off the weekend tonight at BOO’s Back in Black Halloween Party for costume contests, horror movies and more. Keep the fun going on Saturday at Cahaba Brewing Company for the Pig Iron BBQ Cook-off.
Food Truck Thursday: Word of Mouth BBQ
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Word of Mouth BBQ stopped by ahead of the Magic City Classic to talk tailgate food with the CBS 42 Morning News crew. The food truck has been up and running since last year and is owned and operated by Jesse Griffin, who has been cooking for over 15 years. Word […]
Master P and Project Pat spread message of non-violence in Magic City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After at least 115 homicides were reported by Birmingham Police in 2022, community groups are working to amplify the message “stop the violence.” Rappers Master P and Project Pat performed at Tuesday night’s Stop the Violence Summit to assist with the movement. The musicians were invited to attend the event at […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Bham Now
The Margaret’s 1st Annual Halloween Costume Contest
Calling all Werewolves, witches and Wonder Women……. The Margaret is having a costume contest sure to scare the Beetlejuice out of you. We will have Spooky Cocktails, Spiderwebs and a few sexy cats, I’m sure! First prize wins $100 cash – awarded at midnight. Must be present to win.
Bham Now
Meet Resale to the Rescue, a second-hand store benefiting animal welfare
Resale to the Rescue is a nonprofit second-hand thrift store in Pell City that donates 100%—yes, you read that right—of their profits to Animal Savers Pell City, Inc (ASPCI). We spoke to Dana Ellison, the leader of this all-volunteer team, to learn why Resale to the Rescue is so impactful.
Bham Now
Learn about Birmingham’s first startup house—a home for entrepreneurs
Imagine this. You’re an entrepreneur looking to start a business in Birmingham, but you’re not from here. You don’t know where to live and you’re worried about finding a new group of best pals. That’s where B.Home, Birmingham’s first startup house, steps in. Read on to learn all about this house that’s creating a fun community and a home sweet home for entrepreneurs.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Bham Now
New e-scooter company recommended by the Birmingham transportation committee
The Magic City is about to welcome a new electric scooter and bike company. Earlier this week, Birmingham’s City Council Transportation Committee approved an application by Lime, a company based out of San Fransico, to be the newest shared rental transportation business in town. Lime e-scooter hits the streets.
wbrc.com
Man shot inside Birmingham barbershop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say shots were fired into Broom’s Barber & Style Shop on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. It occurred in the 500 block of Arkadelphia Road and 6th Avenue West around 2 p.m. Police say a man was shot at the barbershop and later showed...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County woman thriving after losing home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Things are starting to look up for one Jefferson County woman. Earlier this year, WVTM 13 introduced you to a woman who lost almost everything after almost losing her battle with COVID-19. Watch the video above for a follow-up on 30-year-old Donshe Hambright.
wbrc.com
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
Coach Maynor Roasts Coach Robinson Jr. at 81st Magic City Classic Luncheon
Connell Maynor reminded Eddie Robinson Jr. about how he injured his hip during the 1991 Heritage Bowl.
