Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Uses Fourth-Quarter Explosion to Bury Pitt, Move to 7-1
It’s not easy being green. Or maybe it is, if you’re a UNC football player. The duo of receiver Antoine Green and running back Elijah Green each scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the No. 21 Tar Heels rally by Pitt at Kenan Stadium Saturday night. Carolina scored 21 points in the final period to run away with a 42-24 victory.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Soccer Finishes Regular Season With Draw Against No. 18 Virginia
The UNC men’s soccer team celebrated its senior class at Dorrance Field on Friday night, then played No. 18 Virginia to a 2-2 draw in the regular-season finale. Carolina took the lead early in the match on a goal from Akeim Clarke and doubled that lead just seconds into the second half. This time, Cameron Fisher did the honors by scoring off an assist from Tim Schels, who’d also assisted on Clarke’s goal. It was Fisher’s first goal of the season.
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Completes Perfect Regular Season With Win At Duke
The No. 1 UNC field hockey wrapped up a perfect 15-0 regular season Saturday afternoon in Durham, taking down rival Duke 2-0. The Tar Heels are the only undefeated team in Division 1 field hockey. A pair of goals from Kennedy Cliggett and Erin Matson in the first half were...
chapelboro.com
UNC Football vs. Pitt: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The UNC football team will look to strengthen its grip on the ACC Coastal Division and win its fourth straight game Saturday night when it hosts Pitt. The Panthers are the defending ACC champions and have won two straight against Carolina, both of which came in overtime. This will be Pitt’s first visit to Kenan Stadium since 2018, as the 2019 and 2021 games were in Pittsburgh and the teams did not play at all in 2020. Tickets to Saturday’s game are currently sold out.
chapelboro.com
Art Chansky Discusses His Book, ‘Game Changers,’ Being Selected for ‘NC Reads’
In 1967, Charlie Scott became the first Black man to receive an athletic scholarship at the University of North Carolina. Though Scott would’ve been a notable Tar Heel for that fact alone, he quickly distinguished himself on the court with his spectacular play. Scott and head coach Dean Smith led Carolina to the Final Four in 1968 and 1969, likely saving Smith’s job in the process.
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 11
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 11! Results from Week 10 can be found here. Seaforth (2-8): Lost to Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County), 54-6 Jordan (4-6): Beat Riverside, 48-28 Don’t see your school? Send...
chapelboro.com
UNC Students Call to Raise Graduate Student Pay
Facing an affordability crisis in Chapel Hill, graduate students are calling for a change. UNC’s graduate and professional student government leaders are stepping up their efforts to raise the graduate student pay. Tuition stipends are currently valued at a minimum of $17,000 a year, which does not cover the...
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Inter-City Visit, 203 Greensboro, and Weekend Events
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, October 28th. He discussed the recent Inter-City visit to Asheville, the 203 S. Greensboro project, and weekend events in Carrboro. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Troop 93 Celebrates 75 Years of Scouting History and ‘Achieving the Unimaginable’
Patches, sashes, handbooks and old scouting uniforms filled the room of the Harold Boone Scout Hut on Saturday as the local Boy Scout Troop — Troop 93 — celebrated its 75th anniversary. Each patch and sash was an ode to the history of the troop and the people...
chapelboro.com
High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Orange County, Backs Up I-40
North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a fleeing driver on Interstate 40 in Orange County on Thursday afternoon, marking the end to a cross-county chase that backed up traffic for several hours. A release from the highway patrol shared on Friday morning said a trooper in Wake County saw...
Comments / 0