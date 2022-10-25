The UNC football team will look to strengthen its grip on the ACC Coastal Division and win its fourth straight game Saturday night when it hosts Pitt. The Panthers are the defending ACC champions and have won two straight against Carolina, both of which came in overtime. This will be Pitt’s first visit to Kenan Stadium since 2018, as the 2019 and 2021 games were in Pittsburgh and the teams did not play at all in 2020. Tickets to Saturday’s game are currently sold out.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO