Voters who don’t like Trump’s personality should consider his accomplishments | Letter

Read full article on original website
Related
The choice is clear when comparing the Lehigh Valley’s congressional candidates | Letter
Comparing the candidates running to represent Pennsylvania’s 7th District in Washington, I’m voting for the candidate with a proven track record of bringing results to the Lehigh Valley. That candidate is U.S. Rep. Susan Wild. She works to improve our community by voting to empower Medicare to negotiate...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0