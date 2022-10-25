ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 30, 1825: Randolph McCoy was born in Logan County. In 1878, McCoy accused a cousin of Anderson ‘‘Devil Anse’’ Hatfield...
Report: North Central West Virginia economic growth to surpass state, national averages from 2023-2027

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Although the area has faced some struggles over the past couple of years, North Central West Virginia has been one of a few regions in the state to record steady economic growth over the past decade, according to a recently published report from the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
Solving the teacher shortage in West Virginia

As I have often said, there is no other profession, perhaps short of the medical profession, that has such a great impact on people’s lives as education. No matter what field you go into, it all starts with education. We are reliant upon teachers. Many of us have seen...
Making the Grade: W.Va. officials look to future of education

CHARLESTON — It is no secret that educational attainment by West Virginia students in the areas of math and reading was low even before the COVID-19 pandemic drove those scores lower, but education leaders in the state are looking to reverse the trend. Last week, the National Assessment of...
