Adidas Ends Partnership with Kanye West

By Michael J. de la Merced, Vanessa Friedman and Melissa Eddy
The New York Times
 5 days ago
Kanye West, now known as Ye, in New York, Sept. 12 2022. (Nina Westervelt/The New York Times)

Adidas said Tuesday that it is cutting ties with Kanye West, ending what may have been the most significant corporate fashion partnership of the rapper and designer’s career after he made a series of antisemitic remarks and embraced a slogan associated with white supremacists that earned him widespread condemnation.

Adidas, which began collaborating with Ye, as West is now known, nearly a decade ago, after he left Nike, has long weathered public barbs from the rapper. Its partnership with Yeezy, Ye’s company, which encompasses sneakers and clothing, is estimated to be worth billions, making it among the largest sources of Ye’s wealth.

For Adidas, working with Ye gave the company a boost of creative cool and credibility that helped attract high-fashion collaborators such as Gucci and Balenciaga.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The company, based in Germany, said it would terminate the partnership immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop payments to Ye and his companies. The move was expected to subtract up to 250 million euros ($246 million) from the company’s profit this year, it said.

Over the past month, Ye tested the boundaries of acceptable behavior even for a noted provocateur like himself. At his YZYSZN9 Paris Fashion Week show, he wore a shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter,” which the Anti-Defamation League has identified as hate speech and that has been adopted by the white supremacist movement. He made antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews shortly after, including posting on Twitter that he would go “death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Blowback quickly followed.

Instagram and Twitter suspended Ye’s accounts. Ari Emanuel of Endeavor, the parent company of the talent agency WME, called on entertainment companies to stop working with Ye. Balenciaga, the fashion house that had partnered with Ye in his Yeezy Gap project (which came to an end in September) and opened its runway show in Paris this month with a modeling stint by Ye, deleted him from its pictures and videos of the show. Similar images disappeared from Vogue Runway, the platform of record for fashion shows, and the magazine stated it “had no intention” of working with Ye in the future.

On Monday, CAA, the talent agency that represents Ye, said it had dropped him as a client, while the studio MRC said it was shelving a documentary on him.

Although Adidas was among the first of Yeezy’s corporate partners to announce publicly — on Oct. 6 — that it had placed the relationship under “review,” the fact that the company did not move faster to officially sever the ties began to take a toll. The Anti-Defamation League shot back, “What more do you need to review?”

The league stepped up its pressure on Adidas this week, after members of a hate group hung a banner reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” over a Los Angeles freeway.

In Germany, the Central Council of Jews called on the Bavarian-based sportswear giant to cut its ties to Ye.

“The historical responsibility of Adidas lays not only in the German roots of the company, but also in its entanglement with the Nazi regime,” said Josef Schuster, the head of the council. “I simply expect such a company to take a strict position regarding antisemitism.”

The founder of Adidas, Adi Dassler, belonged to the Nazi Party, and his factory was forced to produce munitions in the final years of the war. It was only thanks to the sworn statement of a Jewish friend that he was allowed to found the present-day company after World War II ended. Antisemitic statements made online can lead to prosecution in Germany, and companies with ties to the Nazi era are expected to act to prevent the return of such sentiment.

Shares of Adidas fell to their lowest point since 2016 in trading Tuesday, down more than 3%. The company’s stock has fallen over 20% in the past month, as Ye embarked on his latest bout of outrageous behavior.

The company said it expected the move to have a “short-term negative impact of up to 250 million euros” on income for the year. Adidas makes the uniforms for the German, Spanish and Argentine soccer teams that will be playing in this year’s World Cup championship to be held in November and December.

The end of Ye’s partnership with Adidas comes as his most recent musical ventures have fallen short of previous efforts. His last album, for instance, did not come out on streaming services, but a proprietary $200 speaker device. Longtime fans have criticized his increasing dalliances with right-wing figures, including more frequent associations with Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson and an agreement to buy the right-leaning social network Parler.

Ye has stated that he plans to open his own retail stores, as part of his rejection of the corporate world and creation of what he has reportedly called the “Yecosystem.”

But the future of the Yeezy brand is unclear. Ye still owns the Yeezy trademark. However, Adidas said in its statement that it was the “sole owner” of all design rights to existing products that came out of the partnership, as well as previous and new colorways arising from the collaboration.

President Donald Trump hosts Kanye West, now known as Ye, at the White House in Washington, Oct. 11, 2018. (Gabriella Demczuk/The New York Times)

What the sneakerheads who made the last Adidas Yeezy drop, on Oct. 17, a sell-out product, will do next is now the question.

