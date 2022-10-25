Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
HBO Max Is Losing More Movies in November
To say that HBO Max has been in the middle of a challenging period would be an understatement. The new leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery has drastically changed the streaming plans designed by the previous regime, axing entire movies that have already been filmed and removing existing original content from HBO Max in effort to save on taxes. The removals have been tough on subscribers, and unfortunately even more titles are preparing to exit the streamer in November.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Begins Filming in the UK
Andor is currently in the midst of its first season on Disney+, and it's not the only Star Wars series fans have to look forward to. The long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is debuting in February, and the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka is also coming soon. Both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew with Jude Law have started production, and they're not the only ones. The slate of upcoming live-action shows will also include The Acolyte, which has begun production in the UK. The Acolyte hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll.
ComicBook
Malignant 2: James Wan Reveals How Sequel Could Happen
Just over a year ago, James Wan's Malignant debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max and quickly earned a passionate following, with the rich world of the film allowing opportunities for spinoffs or sequels to be developed. Wan's latest update about the franchise's future claims that such opportunities would be dependent on fan support. These comments echo previous reactions Wan has had about the possibility, so while he's surely not ruling out the likelihood, he seemingly wants the vocal support of such an opportunity to be so loud that studio Warner Bros. explores such ventures.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Celebrates Tengen's Birthday With Special Trailer: Watch
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made quite the showing for the Sound Hashira with the second season of the anime airing earlier this year, and now the series is really going all out by celebrating Tengen Uzui's birthday with a special trailer highlighting some of his biggest moments from the manga! Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series might have come to an end quite a while ago, but the franchise is now stronger than ever thanks to the success of its anime. The second season of the series might even be more so too thanks to all the intense and chaotic fights taking place.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
ComicBook
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Movie Shares New Poster, Trailer
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is about to bring its manga to an end, but of course, the same cannot be said for the anime. Thanks to the fans, the show has become a clear success, and its latest season proved as much with its ratings. Now, Kaguya-sama is on the cusp of debuting its first film, and we've been given new promos ahead of its release.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Director Shares BTS Video of Epic Hallway Fight
Even before the art of the hallway fight returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Gael Garcia Bernal's eponymous antihero in Werewolf by Night got his chance to shine in a one-take fight sequence. Sunday, Werewolf helmer Michael Giacchino shared a behind-the-scenes look at the stunt workers preparing for the sequence in question. Using Home Depot moving boxes as props, stunt coordinator Casey O'Neill and a team of stuntmen rehearse the minute-long sequence.
ComicBook
Disney Planning to Give Doctor Who a "Hollywood Makeover" According to Report
Disney is reportedly planning on giving Doctor Who a Hollywood makeover when the upcoming 60th anniversary season comes to Disney+ outside of the United Kingdom. Disney made its deal with the BBC to stream upcoming episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+ starting with 2023's 60th anniversary season official last week, though details have been scarce. A report from The Telegraph suggests that it is no simple distribution deal. Disney is helping to finance Doctor Who's budget now, along with Bad Wolf, which has apparently gotten the company license to make creative decisions about the franchise, though the BBC supposedly maintains the final say on the franchise.
ComicBook
Marvel's Kevin Feige Explains What MCU Phase 4 Is About
Since Iron Man in 2008, Marvel Studios has introduced its characters in phases. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1 assembled Earth's mightiest heroes — Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) among them — culminating in The Avengers. After another three phases and 30 total films, the ever-expanding franchise has become a sprawling multiverse. Post-Avengers: Endgame and the end of the Infinity Saga, the MCU is host to a new generation of heroes: Black Widow (Florence Pugh). Shang-Chi (Simu Liu). Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac). Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). And soon, the new Black Panther (Letitia Wright), Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and Namor (Tenoch Huerta).
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Says Original Script Was "Much Scarier"
Hocus Pocus wasn't a enormous hit when it was released in theaters back in 1993, but the film has become a spooky season favorite in the nearly 30 years since. For many, Disney's live-action film is required viewing for the month of October, leading the company to release a sequel (which has become the biggest original movie in Disney+ history). What you may not know is that the original script for Hocus Pocus set out to make a very different movie.
ComicBook
Vision Quest: Paul Bettany Returning for Vision Spinoff, Writer's Room Details Revealed
Yesterday came word that Marvel Studios was developing a new Disney+ series titled Vision Quest, a new show focusing on Paul Bettany's hero and his place in the MCU. Variety now brings word confirming work on the series, revealed to be assembling a writer's room next week. According to the trade Paul Bettany will reprise his role once again for the series which has WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer attached to lead the writer's room. No word on who else will be a part of that group of writer's has been confirmed yet.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Reveals Her Conditions for Live-Action Janeway Return
Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew has revealed what she wants to see from a Capt. Kathryn Janeway's potential live-action return to Star Tre. Mulgrew is currently voicing Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy (which just returned to Paramount+ with new episodes last week), both pulling double duty as Vice Admiral Janeway the training hologram modeled on her. Mulgrew visited Bloomington, Indiana recently, paying a visit to the city's Janeway Memorial. She also spoke and answered some questions while there and, according to Trek Movie, she touched on Star Trek head producer Alex Kurtzman's statements at New York Comic Con that an idea for Janeway's live-action return is "in play."
ComicBook
Barbarian Star Justin Long Reacts to Stephen King's Praise of New Movie (Exclusive)
In a year filled with a lot of great original horror movies, the one that is keeping people talking is Zach Cregger's Barbarian. Now available to stream on HBO Max and previously a surprise hit at the box office, the new horror film's many twists and turns have had audiences guessing for months with newcomers as perplexed as people that saw it when it premiered. Among the many voices praising the film are none other than horror master Stephen King, who tweeted that the movie "blew him away" and was "Crazy GOOD!" Speaking with ComicBook.com about the film, we revealed King's praise to star Justin Long, who was taken aback by King's kind words.
ComicBook
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Review: Netflix Delivers a Suspenseful First Half
The #SaveManifest mission is complete. Following the show's cancellation by NBC after Season 3, impressive streaming numbers combined with a wave of fan support gave Netflix the Calling to green light a 20-episode final season of Manifest. That colossal chapter count is being split in two parts, with the first half arriving on Netflix on November 4th. Fortunately for fans of the first three seasons, Manifest makes a smooth move into its new home and has limited growing pains when it comes to settling in.
ComicBook
Hasbro Reveals Dicelings, New Toys That Transform From Dice to Dungeons & Dragons' Monsters
Soon, Dungeons & Dragons will be able to roll a red dragon or beholder when making an attack on a red dragon or beholder. Earlier today, Hasbro announced a new "Dicelings" toy line, with the first wave of figures set to be released in March 2023. The new Dicelings are toys that transform from an oversized twenty-sided dice to a classic Dungeons & Dragons monster. The first wave will include four toys – a white owlbear, a black dragon, a red dragon, and a beholder. Notably, three of the four Dicelings are "inspired by" the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie; however, the beholder figure doesn't feature any Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves branding, suggesting that a beholder won't be in the movie (or Hasbro doesn't want to spoil the reveal of a beholder). Packaging for the Red Dragon Diceling also confirmed that the red dragon in the movie is Themberchaud, a particularly chonky red dragon found in the Underdark. You can check out an early image of the new toys below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22).
ComicBook
Marvel Finally Settles the Mutants vs. Eternals Rivalry
A.X.E.: Judgment Day has come to a close, and it provides fans an answer to the Mutants vs. Eternals rivalry that's been raging since the Marvel event started. Judgment Day originally pitted the X-Men and Eternals against each other, with the Avengers caught in the middle. Events quickly changed when the Celestial Progenitor was created to end the skirmish; however, all Progenitor wound up doing is passing judgment on the planet Earth. Having failed humanity, Progenitor is currently working to destroy Earth in Judgment Day #6. With the fate of humanity and the planet at stake, Marvel also manages to settle the debate between mutants and Eternals once and for all.
ComicBook
Where to Watch Halloween Movies This Halloween
This Halloween, everyone's entitled to one good scare — or six. On Monday, October 31st, the AMC channel will air an all-day Halloween movies marathon featuring Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence), and Jamie Lloyd's (Danielle Harris) battles against the boogeyman: Michael Myers. As part of AMC's FearFest, the network's six-movie Halloween schedule includes John Carpenter's original Halloween (1978), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), and Halloween: Resurrection (2002).
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
ComicBook
Star Wars RPG Finally Gets Reprinted After Multi-Year Hiatus
The Star Wars tabletop RPG is back...sort of. Asmodee has announced a new print run of several Star Wars Roleplaying Game era sourcebooks, ending a multi-year hiatus of sorts for the once-popular game. Rise of the Separatists, Starships and Speeders, and Dawn of the Rebellion sourcebooks have all been solicited by Asmodee in recent days, meaning that hobby retailers can order them for their stores for the first time in several years. Additionally, Game Master's Kits for Age of Rebellion and Edge of Empire were also solicited and should be available starting next month.
Comments / 0