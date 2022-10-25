ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Diesel supply dwindles, with few ways to boost it. How this affects the economy and you.

By Medora Lee, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Prices at the pump are in focus again, but this time, it’s the other pump – the diesel fuel pump. Diesel is the fuel trucks, trains and ships fill their tanks with to move goods closer to our homes and stores.

While the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline we put in our cars has dropped about 24% from their record high in June , the price of diesel has only slipped 8%.

Diesel prices used to be lower than gasoline, but that relationship has flipped over the years, and the spread between the two has widened and is likely to balloon this winter with diesel prices expected to surge, analysts said.

Diesel is the main fuel used to power trucks, rails and vessels that transport all sorts of things from food to home goods to holiday gifts across the country. So, if diesel prices soar, there’s a good chance the price of all those items will, too.

“The public are apoplectic when gas rises, but diesel has incredible impacts to inflation in the form of freight costs and surcharges,” Tom Kloza, Opis global head of energy analysis, said.

Why are diesel prices so high?

Supply and demand.

"Supply is constrained partly because Russian imports into the U.S. are banned but also because U.S. refining capacity has fallen over the past few years,” Andrew Hunter, Capital Economics senior economist, said.

U.S. inventory stood at 106.2 million barrels of distillate, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, in the week ended Oct. 14, the Energy Information Administration said. That’s about 20% below the five-year average and equates to about a 26-day supply.

Because diesel fuel is similar to heating oil, demand’s about to rise due to home heating this winter . “This is concerning,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis oil and refined products analyst at GasBuddy.com.

“Between now and the end of November, if we don't build inventories, the wolf will be at the door,” Kloza said. “And it will look like a big ugly wolf if it’s a cold winter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzA6P_0ilrDtdH00
Ingrid Brown tops off her tanks with 92 gallons of diesel at a truck stop in Yuma, Arizona. She's headed east with a load of produce Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY

How high could diesel prices climb?

Diesel reached a record high of $5.816 per gallon in June, according to AAA, and Kloza said prices could challenge that in coming months or go even higher if winter’s colder than expected or Europe’s energy crisis “blows up.”

It’s not just the U.S. seeing a supply crunch. The market is global, and global inventories are at the lowest since 1982 when the world had approximately 3.5 billion fewer people, Kloza noted.

“There's a real threat something in the energy chain will go parabolic, and I think generally, the worry is that something that goes parabolic is diesel and heating oil,” he said, noting the time frame to watch closely is the dead of winter, from Dec. 15 to Feb. 15.

Capping prices: G-7 nations move closer to price cap for Russian oil; US official says group eyes Putin's cash flow

Gassing action: Biden orders release of 15 million barrels from reserve aiming to reduce gas prices

What can consumers expect if diesel prices continue to rise?

Soaring heating bills. Diesel isn’t as front and center as gasoline, but people “will be reacting to it soon,” Kloza said. “Those bills are in the mail.”

He estimates some northeast home heating bills will run into the thousands of dollars. “I would buy sweaters,” he said.

Already cold: More than 20 million Americans are behind on their utility bills

Gas prices edge up: Why gas prices are ticking back up and why that's a problem for Biden and the Democrats

But De Haan says because diesel prices have been high for some time, consumers shouldn’t be too shocked.

“Prices didn't shoot up overnight,” he said. “It’s been months, so it’s already hit grocery store shelves in the form of higher prices . I don't think there will be another jump, but prices will stay above normal.”

Hunter also said he expects high diesel prices will be offset by lower prices in other areas of the supply chain.

“Unless the current diesel shortage gets much worse, I wouldn’t expect that to be enough to outweigh the disinflationary impact of the significant easing of pressures we’re seeing elsewhere," such as in global shipping costs, easing labor and component shortages, he said.

Can diesel prices be stopped?

A big boost to inventories would help, but that’s unlikely, analysts say.

“Globally, there’s not enough refining capacity ,” De Haan said.

There are ways to make diesel from soybeans and other renewables, but the primary way is to refine crude oil and it’ll be hard to stock distillate because of scheduled maintenance that temporarily shuts down refineries.

Recession ahead: Economist explains why recession is likely unavoidable in the U.S.

Delaying payment: More people are paying for groceries with buy now, pay later apps as inflation pinches

The other option would be to lower demand, which might include shivering through the winter. Even that may not be enough, but a recession might be.

“We are now forecasting the U.S. and global economies to fall into recession over the next few quarters so, it probably won’t be too long before we see easing demand start to take some of the heat out of diesel and crude oil prices,” Hunter said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Diesel supply dwindles, with few ways to boost it. How this affects the economy and you.

Comments / 13

Tim Marton
5d ago

It will stop deliveries everywhere and anywhere that a semi is required, school buses won't be running, no construction because their heavy machinery runs on diesel. In short,. we are screwed. Gotta get rid of these far left climate activist.

Reply
6
Related
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
money.com

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
TheStreet

Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
rigzone.com

The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading

The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

658K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy