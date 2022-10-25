ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Summit County Fire Danger Level moves to low

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fn6sR_0ilrDmhQ00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The winter storm this past weekend brought around 10 inches of snow in some areas of the county, but that wasn’t all. The Summit County Fire Danger level was moved to “low,” though it is still best to continue practicing fire sense, according to Summit County officials.

The continued push towards winter and the arrival of winter storms will enable the planning of prescribed burns and the burning of materials collected in fuel mitigation projects. Local officials have been waiting for the right weather conditions for prescribed burns to occur.

To receive updates from Summit County regarding fire outlook and conditions in the county, along with prescribed burns and other information, text SCFIREINFO to 888777.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
TownLift

Welcome Home: Timberwolf Estates

PARK CITY, Utah — Nestled in Park City’s Timberwolf Estates, surrounded by lush evergreens, sits a contemporary masterpiece. Designed only four years ago by renowned architect Michael Upwall, this 5-bedroom, […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

This never-summer couple chases winter across the globe

PARK CITY, Utah — For almost the last 30 years, “never summerers” Australian native Michael Whitnall and his wife, Canadian native Shelagh Moore, have been swapping hemispheres to work at Deer Valley in the winters and ski resorts in Australia during its winters. Most of Whitnall’s tenure...
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy