Summit County Fire Danger Level moves to low

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The winter storm this past weekend brought around 10 inches of snow in some areas of the county, but that wasn’t all. The Summit County Fire Danger level was moved to “low,” though it is still best to continue practicing fire sense, according to Summit County officials.

The continued push towards winter and the arrival of winter storms will enable the planning of prescribed burns and the burning of materials collected in fuel mitigation projects. Local officials have been waiting for the right weather conditions for prescribed burns to occur.

To receive updates from Summit County regarding fire outlook and conditions in the county, along with prescribed burns and other information, text SCFIREINFO to 888777.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter