Letter to the Editor: Most local people believe in right to life of every person, but national noise has drowned out their voices

Blessing Health to offer no-cost cholesterol screening on Thursday
QUINCY — Appointments are being accepted for a no-cost cholesterol screening to be held at the Blessing Resource Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, with appointments available between 7 and 9 a.m. The screening requires at 12-hour fast and will measure HDL and LDL cholesterol, triglycerides and glucose levels. An...
DAILY MUDDY: Halloween and art
Ashley and Brittney talk about how Halloween has changed since they were kids and how they handle it now as moms. Ashley also talks to Alta King with the Quincy Art Center about the upcoming Mary S. Oakley & Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase. Harvey’s, The Abbey, Instant Replay, Utopia, Quincy...
Moving to downtown location ‘much better fit’ for Codex Books; owner plans to offer breakfast, lunch menu
QUINCY — Alex Craig is much happier now that his bookstore has moved downtown. Codex Books opened Oct. 1 in the former Kirlin’s Hallmark building at 532 Maine after first moving in May 2021 into the Quincy Books and Toys location next to Hobby Lobby, 3800 Broadway, in the Quincy Commons Shopping Center.
Letter to the Editor: Voters must hold Adrian responsible on Election Day
PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Tuesday, Nov. 1 is the last day Muddy River News will publish “Letters to the Editor” pertaining to the Nov. 8 general election. We will publish our next round of letters on Monday, Oct. 31 and we will accept other letters up until 3 p.m. on Nov. 1. We will review those and post them that day. JRG.
Ask MRN: Why weren’t people involved in beating death at Hannibal bar charged with hate crimes?
Top row from left, Jason Anderson, Tiara Bonner and Kaelin Rickey. Bottom row from left, Jordan Payne, Thomas Payne and Todd Haynes. | Photos courtesy of Hannibal Police Department. Dear MRN,. I’ve been reading about all the arrests made in connection to the death of that man in Hannibal. Why...
IDNR Urges the Public to Leave the Mountain Lion Currently Roaming the State Alone
There’s at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now, and the State Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to leave him alone. A cougar was struck and killed on I-88 earlier this month, but there’s a second one. It was fitted with a GPS collar last year by Nebraska officials and has made its way here says DNR Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:
Aldermen express frustration at why and how city is helping pay for housing, hotel studies
QUINCY — Near the end of a relatively benign meeting of the Quincy City Council on Monday night, Jeff Bergman, R-2, expressed dissatisfaction for how a comprehensive housing study, rejected three weeks ago by alderman, is going to be paid for. Aldermen rejected by an 11-2 vote on Oct....
Quincy Astronomy Club to present class about solar system Thursday night
QUINCY — The Quincy Astronomy Club will present a class at 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 27, at John Wood Community College in Room A021. The topic is about unusual and interesting things happening in the solar system. There will be a discussion about each of the planets and some of their moons.
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 18-23, 2022
On 10/18/2022 at 8:53 AM Kenneth R. Marvel of Mt. Sterling struck a deer in the roadway on CH 6/CR 400E. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 10/18/2022 at 9:55 PM David M. Rowland of Quincy struck a deer in the roadway on CH 12/CR 605N. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle were over $1500.00.
Defense granted more time to prepare in Macomb fatal shooting case
The man accused of a shooting death at the Four Oaks Apartments on North Charles St. near the Western Illinois University campus appeared in court via Skype on Tuesday, Oct. 25. In that court appearance, Dylan Lovato’s attorney asked for more time to prepare. The request was granted and the...
Kroc Center to host ‘Kroc-R-Treat’ Halloween event on Monday
QUINCY — Kroc-R-Treat, an indoor trick-or-treating event, will be held at The Kroc Center from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. This indoor event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy a variety of booths offering candy and small trinkets. Select booths will also support the Teal Pumpkin Project, which encourages the addition of non-food items, toys and trinkets, making Halloween safer for trick-or-treaters with food allergies.
Food Recall Warning For Scott County – Meat Contaminated With Rubber
The Scott County Health Department issued a consumer safety warning concerning your tasty breakfast sausage. Bob Evans Farm Foods is recalling over 7,000 pounds of Italian pork sausage. Reports indicate the sausage could be contaminated with rubber. The green tubes of Bob Evans Italian pork sausage were produced on September...
New charges against small-town Missouri police chief accused in overdoses
A small-town police chief in Eastern Missouri, accused in two overdoses in his town, now faces six felonies in Pike County.
Homeless man charged with financial institution fraud after allegedly passing bad checks at Homebank
QUINCY — A homeless man is in the Adams County Jail after he allegedly passed several bad checks at a Quincy bank. Officials with Homebank, 305 N. 48th, reported to the Quincy Police Department on July 19 they received several fraudulent checks from several different people. The total amount of the fraudulent checks was more than $11,800.
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Oct. 10-14, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Virgil David Lemons and Jason David Lemons of Griggsville sold a...
Lee County Ambulance Director resigns
Lee County, IA- The Lee County Ambulance Director has submitted his resignation. The Pen City Current reports that Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby resigned Monday, October 24th, effective immediately. Th Lee County Board of supervisors will hold a special meeting Tuesday to accept the resignation and consider the appointment...
Thirty QND, parochial music students named All-District musicians
QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame High School and the Parochial Music Organization choirs and bands had 30 students recently named 2022 Illinois All-District musicians as a result of individual auditions. The selected students will perform Saturday, Nov. 5 in Western Hall at Western Illinois University. Three additional students were...
Hospitals adjusting mask policies
Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
The Maschhoffs mark completion of solar array to power key feed mill
On Thursday, The Maschhoffs celebrated the completion of a 3.06-megawatt solar array at their Griggsville feed mill. The ribbon-cutting, speeches, lunch and tours mark the completion of an intense, three-year journey to secure reliable, more affordable energy to power the mill, which plays a critical role in the multi-state pork-producing agribusiness.
QPD Blotter for Nov. 26, 2022
Christopher N Bopp (46) 1100 Kentucky for Vandalism at 11th & Kentucky NTA 121. Cheyenne M Williams (34) Pearl Il for Shoplifting at 5211 Broadway NTA 102. Katie N Rennecker (34) 1231 Hampshire for Improper Lane Usage at 8th & Jefferson PTC 122. Corin John, 137 N. 14th, reports his...
