Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

2 Dallas police officers hospitalized after patrol vehicle struck

DALLAS - Dallas police said two of their officers were treated at a hospital after their patrol vehicle was struck while they were assisting a stalled vehicle early Sunday morning. This happened at about 2:15 a.m., when officers pulled up behind a stalled car in the southbound lanes on Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department fired a police lieutenant after he was caught drinking on the job in May. Police say a department employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit that Lieutenant Richard Perez consumed alcohol while on-duty. An Internal Affairs investigation found alcoholic beverages in Perez's...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Texas 17-year-old shoots another teen with AR-15 style rifle

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested after shooting another teen with an AR-15 style rifle over a dispute about a girl, White Settlement police said.The teen--who CBS DFW will not be identifying--was arrested early Saturday morning in reference to a shooting that occurred last weekend.At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 22, police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Ralph Street. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old high school student with a gunshot wound to his leg.The teen was later taken to a local hospital where he is currently recovering, police said.Over the last week,...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
dallasexpress.com

Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 Rowlett High School students arrested after gun pulled during fight

ROWLETT, Texas - Police arrested three Rowlett High School students for being part of a fight that included a student pulling out a loaded gun Friday. The incident forced the school to go on lockdown as a security measure. Garland ISD sent an update to parents after the incident. The...
ROWLETT, TX
wbap.com

Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces

(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge

Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police seeking information related to south Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking information related to a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.On Oct. 25 at about 5 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue.When police arrived to the scene, they found 48-year-old Clarence Howard, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Man shot to death in Kennedale

- A Kennedale man is dead after being shot Wednesday. Hayden Scarlato and another man were shot near a car wash at the intersection of Little Road and Treepoint Drive around 3 p.m. Scarlato and the other man were rushed to Medical City Arlington
KENNEDALE, TX
CBS DFW

2 dead after suspected murder-suicide at Lewisville apartment, officials say

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are dead following what police suspect was a murder-suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex Thursday morning.At about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27, officials said a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called police and "could be heard arguing with a man." Shortly after, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, officials said.Witnesses in the complex reportedly heard the argument, followed by gunshots and also called police.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, officials said. Both were taken to Medical City Lewisville where they were pronounced dead.Officials said it appears the man and woman were married, but that the marriage recently ended. Neither of their identities have been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Animal Services calls on community to help foster and adopt pets

DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services is calling on the community to help them by fostering and adopting pets. At a meeting on Thursday, DAS revealed that euthanasias among dogs have gone up 86% in the last fiscal year. FOX 4 asked Dallas Animal Services director MeLissa Webber what is causing...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Missing Dallas Man, 90, Found

The Dallas Police Department says a man considered critical missing Saturday has been found. Poilce said the man has been found safe and did not disclose further details. Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.
DALLAS, TX

