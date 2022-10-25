Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
fox4news.com
Domestic shooting in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead, sends 1 to hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was shot by her husband, who then killed himself in Fort Worth on Friday. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive, near East Loop 820. Police said the two were in an argument and the man shot her several times in...
WFAA
Two Dallas Police officers hit by a car overnight on Dallas North Tollway
The officers were assisting a stalled vehicle when another car hit theirs. The officers suffered only minor injuries.
fox4news.com
2 Dallas police officers hospitalized after patrol vehicle struck
DALLAS - Dallas police said two of their officers were treated at a hospital after their patrol vehicle was struck while they were assisting a stalled vehicle early Sunday morning. This happened at about 2:15 a.m., when officers pulled up behind a stalled car in the southbound lanes on Dallas...
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas shooting suspect booked into; hospital makes security changes
Methodist Dallas is updating its security policies following a shooting that left two innocent healthcare workers dead. Plus, the injured suspect is now behind bars.
Bond set for Nestor Hernandez, accused of Methodist shooting. Could he post it?
DALLAS — A Dallas County magistrate set bond for Nestor Hernandez, the man accused of killing Jacqueline Pokuaa and Annette Flowers inside Methodist Hospital. Hernandez's bond is set at $3 million: one million for the charge of aggavated assault against a public servant, and two million for the charge of capital murder of multiple persons.
Denton police release robbery suspect, search continues for the actual robber
An armed robber is on the loose in Denton where a restaurant on University Drive was robbed Wednesday. A 911 caller reported that an armed man grabbed an employee and stole the money. While still on-scene, police found a man nearby and arrested him
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department fired a police lieutenant after he was caught drinking on the job in May. Police say a department employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit that Lieutenant Richard Perez consumed alcohol while on-duty. An Internal Affairs investigation found alcoholic beverages in Perez's...
Police: Texas 17-year-old shoots another teen with AR-15 style rifle
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested after shooting another teen with an AR-15 style rifle over a dispute about a girl, White Settlement police said.The teen--who CBS DFW will not be identifying--was arrested early Saturday morning in reference to a shooting that occurred last weekend.At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 22, police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Ralph Street. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old high school student with a gunshot wound to his leg.The teen was later taken to a local hospital where he is currently recovering, police said.Over the last week,...
Dallas officer hospitalized after suspect slams hotel room door on hand, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer was hospitalized Wednesday after a suspect slammed a hotel room door on his hand, police said. Police said officers responded to a call around 1 p.m. at a hotel in the 8300 block of R. L. Thornton Freeway. Responding officers arrived and heard a...
dallasexpress.com
Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
fox4news.com
3 Rowlett High School students arrested after gun pulled during fight
ROWLETT, Texas - Police arrested three Rowlett High School students for being part of a fight that included a student pulling out a loaded gun Friday. The incident forced the school to go on lockdown as a security measure. Garland ISD sent an update to parents after the incident. The...
wbap.com
Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces
(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
easttexasradio.com
Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge
Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
Police seeking information related to south Dallas shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking information related to a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.On Oct. 25 at about 5 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue.When police arrived to the scene, they found 48-year-old Clarence Howard, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
Man arrested in East Texas in connection to murder of woman, kidnapping of 5-month-old
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday in East Texas and charged with murder, endangering a child and evading arrest, according to authorities. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, said the Edgewood Police Department. Hicks was accused of leading East Texas law enforcement on a pursuit from Edgewood […]
Man shot to death in Kennedale
- A Kennedale man is dead after being shot Wednesday. Hayden Scarlato and another man were shot near a car wash at the intersection of Little Road and Treepoint Drive around 3 p.m. Scarlato and the other man were rushed to Medical City Arlington
2 dead after suspected murder-suicide at Lewisville apartment, officials say
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are dead following what police suspect was a murder-suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex Thursday morning.At about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27, officials said a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called police and "could be heard arguing with a man." Shortly after, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, officials said.Witnesses in the complex reportedly heard the argument, followed by gunshots and also called police.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, officials said. Both were taken to Medical City Lewisville where they were pronounced dead.Officials said it appears the man and woman were married, but that the marriage recently ended. Neither of their identities have been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
fox4news.com
Dallas Animal Services calls on community to help foster and adopt pets
DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services is calling on the community to help them by fostering and adopting pets. At a meeting on Thursday, DAS revealed that euthanasias among dogs have gone up 86% in the last fiscal year. FOX 4 asked Dallas Animal Services director MeLissa Webber what is causing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Dallas Man, 90, Found
The Dallas Police Department says a man considered critical missing Saturday has been found. Poilce said the man has been found safe and did not disclose further details. Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.
