Silver Dollar City investing $30 million in guests, employees, & parking enhancements

BRANSON, Mo. ( KSNF/KODE ) — Silver Dollar City announced Tuesday that significant projects are underway at the theme park including new guest offerings, enhanced employee benefits, and infrastructure improvements.

SDC broke down the planned upgrades in a press release, beginning with $5 million towards Guest Experiences slated for the 2023 season. This includes:

A new, expanded Heartland Home Furnishings where craftsmen will demonstrate the use of authentic, late-1880s equipment, such as dovetailers, lathes and saws, located through a nationwide search to replace what was lost in a 2021 fire. Heartland Home Furnishings is an important part of The City’s culture, and in preserving the US Congress designated title, Home of American Craftsmanship. The heirloom, high-quality products created include bedroom sets, desks, bookshelves, cabinetry and more. Guests will watch the craftsmen in a new highly-designed and themed furniture factory. The atmosphere will be airy with high ceilings, handcrafted wood surroundings and open spaces, but warm and cozy in appeal.

Artist rendering of the planned Heartland Home Furnishings interior.

Artist rendering of the planned Heartland Home Furnishings exterior.

New Fried Fancies, plus all-new waterside dining. The fresh and inviting schematics for the new Fried Fancies mark the return of the popular dining facility, but with enhanced décor, a larger footprint and the addition of a 200-seat dining area alongside a picturesque waterfall. This new eatery will excel in serving Silver Dollar City’s famous variety of funnel cakes and other family favorites.

Also opening in 2023 is a planned Student Employee Housing Project :

Silver Dollar City will partner with the Wisconsin-based Holtz Builders to construct an on-grounds residence hall, adjacent to the park. Construction begins this fall. The new 3-story, dorm-like project will house temporary seasonal hosts participating in a variety of student work programs including Silver Dollar City’s intern program, Silver Dollar UniverCity.







The project will accommodate up to 300 students. Standard rooms will house up to 4 students with 4 beds, individual lockers, a private bathroom, a large refrigerator, Wi-Fi, a study desk and self-contained heating and air. Additionally, the Hall will have 2 common kitchens with gathering spaces and laundry facilities. Indoor and outdoor recreational areas will provide open spaces for games and gatherings.

Parking, Roadways, and Infrastructure are set to finish in 2024:

Construction will begin this winter on a significant project to improve the Guest Entrance experience into Silver Dollar City. The project includes an additional 1,200 parking spaces and improved entrances into parking lots allowing for expedited traffic flow into and out of the parking lots. Also included are enhanced pedestrian access routes, and a new turn lane into the park. Project work will be done in phases and targeted for completion in 2024.

More information on the new projects can be found on Silver Dollar City’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.