Utica, NY

localsyr.com

Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 30 at approximately 12:01 a.m. the Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call leading them to Crouse Hospital. When police arrived at the hospital, they located a 30-year-old who had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is expected...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Sheriff charge man with Unlawful Imprisonment after Clinton incident

CLINTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been arrested and given multiple charges after a domestic incident in Clinton. Around 1:15 pm on Friday, Deputies and officers with the NYS Police arrived at a home on Marvin Street to investigate a domestic dispute.
CLINTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Herkimer Sheriff charge Ilion woman with multiple counts of welfare fraud

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Ilion woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for over 4 months. On Thursday, the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Welfare Fraud Unit arrested 41-year-old Lindsay Flihan of Ilion for...
ILION, NY
WKTV

Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
ONEONTA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying larceny suspect

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials in Cortland County seek help identifying a suspect in a larceny. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a wallet. Officials say it happened last Friday at the Cortlandville Walmart. If you recognize the man pictured below or have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5599.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

North Country motorcyclist hospitalized in Syracuse after striking tree, troopers say

Champion, N.Y. — A motorcyclist struck a tree Thursday and was taken to a Syracuse hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. Around 6 p.m., Travis M. Skowron, 37, of Felt Mills, attempted turning right at the intersection of Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion, Jefferson County, when he drove off the road, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old killed in accident was not licensed to operate motorcycle, troopers say

Salina, N.Y. — A Syracuse teen killed in a crash in Mattydale that also injured a passenger did not have a license to operate a motorcycle, a State Police spokesperson said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, died after his 2019 Suzuki motorcycle collided with the passenger side hood of a 2008 Buick Lacrosse in the intersection of LeMoyne Avenue and Factory Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from State Police.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

15-year-old shot in Syracuse sent to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was shot in the stomach and arm on Tuesday, October 25, according to Syracuse Police. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Grant Ave. Once they arrived, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot in the stomach and arm. He was taken […]
SYRACUSE, NY

