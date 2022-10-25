Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 30 at approximately 12:01 a.m. the Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call leading them to Crouse Hospital. When police arrived at the hospital, they located a 30-year-old who had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is expected...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Police: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bridgeport, suspect in custody
A 23-year-old man was killed in a fatal stabbing overnight in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
cnyhomepage.com
Sheriff charge man with Unlawful Imprisonment after Clinton incident
CLINTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been arrested and given multiple charges after a domestic incident in Clinton. Around 1:15 pm on Friday, Deputies and officers with the NYS Police arrived at a home on Marvin Street to investigate a domestic dispute.
Police release name of 5-year-old boy who died in large North Side house fire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have released the name of the 5-year-old boy who died in a large house fire on the North Side on Thursday. Elite Simmons, 5, died at Upstate University Hospital Thursday after firefighters pulled him from the burning house at 316 Douglas St, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police on Sunday.
Sheriff’s looking for Cortlandville larceny suspect
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who they believe stole a wallet at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville.
cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer Sheriff charge Ilion woman with multiple counts of welfare fraud
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Ilion woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for over 4 months. On Thursday, the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Welfare Fraud Unit arrested 41-year-old Lindsay Flihan of Ilion for...
Police chase ends with 3 arrests in Milford
A car chase ended near Peck Lane after a police used tire deflators to stop the car, but that didn't necessarily stop the suspects.
flackbroadcasting.com
Man who bought trailer allegedly did so with credit card that was created with stolen personal information, investigators say
DENMARK- A North Country man is faced with numerous felony fraud charges for allegedly stealing someone else’s information and using it to purchase a trailer in August, investigators say. Daniel Pisani, 29, of Evans Mills, NY was arrested Wednesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially...
WKTV
Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
Cortland Woman Busted in Early Morning Drug Raid
A Cortland woman is facing drug charges following a search at a home on Main Street in the City of Cortland that turned up narcotics and anti-anxiety drugs and an assault rifle. The Cortland County Drug Task Force issued a news release announcing 40-year-old Wendy Casewell is accused of having...
whcuradio.com
Cortland County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying larceny suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials in Cortland County seek help identifying a suspect in a larceny. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a wallet. Officials say it happened last Friday at the Cortlandville Walmart. If you recognize the man pictured below or have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5599.
North Country motorcyclist hospitalized in Syracuse after striking tree, troopers say
Champion, N.Y. — A motorcyclist struck a tree Thursday and was taken to a Syracuse hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. Around 6 p.m., Travis M. Skowron, 37, of Felt Mills, attempted turning right at the intersection of Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion, Jefferson County, when he drove off the road, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
16-year-old killed in accident was not licensed to operate motorcycle, troopers say
Salina, N.Y. — A Syracuse teen killed in a crash in Mattydale that also injured a passenger did not have a license to operate a motorcycle, a State Police spokesperson said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, died after his 2019 Suzuki motorcycle collided with the passenger side hood of a 2008 Buick Lacrosse in the intersection of LeMoyne Avenue and Factory Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from State Police.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
‘Bug bomb’ at Skyline Apartments sends one person to hospital
Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse Fire Department and its Haz-Mat Response Team responded to Skyline Apartments on James Street this morning after a pesticide “bug bomb” was set off in the complex. Firefighters responded shortly after the 10:33 a.m. call to 753 James St. because the “bug...
whcuradio.com
15-year-old shot in Syracuse sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was shot in the stomach and arm on Tuesday, October 25, according to Syracuse Police. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Grant Ave. Once they arrived, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot in the stomach and arm. He was taken […]
