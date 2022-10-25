ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

Comments / 1

 

Lighting Up the Night in Remembrance

Hundreds of luminaries lit up the night sky over the East Haven Town Beach on Oct. 15 as residents gathered for an evening of remembrance and gratitude for those who served. The Light the Night celebration, organized by the Post 89 American Legion Auxiliary, was held on the 100th anniversary of the founding of Post 89 and recognized veterans, and lost loved ones.
Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III

For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
Branford Sports Hall of Fame Inducting 10 New Members on Nov. 18

Since its inception in 1988, the Branford Sports Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who participated in sports as either a player, a coach, an organizer, a sponsor, a journalist, or a fan, while maintaining its focus on bringing pride, honor, and distinction to the town of Branford. Today, the Hall of Fame continues to stand as a shining tribute to the men and women who have given their service for the benefit of their community, their country, and their fellow teammates in the athletic spectrum.
Hand Unified Soccer Sees a Fun Fall Season

The Daniel Hand High School (DHHS) Unified soccer team had a busy fall season this year. In October, DHHS hosted the Coginchaug High School Unified soccer team and the Hand boys’ ice hockey team for a fun afternoon of soccer and pizza. The DHHS Unified soccer team then wrapped up its season with the Unified Prom at Guilford High School on Oct. 26.

