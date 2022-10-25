Since its inception in 1988, the Branford Sports Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who participated in sports as either a player, a coach, an organizer, a sponsor, a journalist, or a fan, while maintaining its focus on bringing pride, honor, and distinction to the town of Branford. Today, the Hall of Fame continues to stand as a shining tribute to the men and women who have given their service for the benefit of their community, their country, and their fellow teammates in the athletic spectrum.

