Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
Three Teens Arrested in Rochester Vape Pen Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to a reported robbery early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer was driving east on Civic Center Dr. when he spotted a man sprint into a vehicle and pull away in the area of 6th Ave. Southeast shortly after midnight. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled it over after it committed multiple traffic violations.
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
Prescribed Burn Planned Along Hwy. 52 South of Rochester Thursday
Harmony, MN (KROC-AM News)- MnDOT is asking drivers to be on the look out for smoky conditions along Hwy. 52 east of Harmony Thursday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burn in the area. A news release says the burns are necessary to prevent weed infestations, control erosion, protect water quality, and keep roadways safe.
RPD: Drug Overdose Possible Cause of Two Deaths in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are awaiting the findings of two autopsies to determine if two recent deaths were the result of drug overdoses. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the first of the two calls came in around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The wife of a 34-year-old man reported finding her husband’s body at their residence in the 2400 block of 1st St. Southwest.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester
Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
Woman Charged for Busting Window of Rochester Transit Bus
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a Rochester woman accused of damaging the driver’s-side window of a Rochester Public Transit bus in July. Court records accuse 33-year-old Krystal Phillips of throwing three large objects at the bus near a bus stop at the intersection...
Heroin, Fentanyl Suspected in Three Rochester Overdoses
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester first responders revived three people who experienced a drug overdose over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers administered Narcan to a 24-year-old man, 71-year-old man and 31-year-old woman. The men were brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further evaluation and the woman declined receiving additional medical attention.
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Beloved Lourdes Coach
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a long time Lourdes High School teacher and coach Myron Glass. An obituary posted by Mackrn Funeral Home in Rochester says a visitation for Glass will be held on Sunday afternoon in the Lourdes High School Gymnasium from 2 until 5 PM. A second visitation will take place Monday at 10 AM, an hour before the start of the Memorial Mass for Glass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Plainview Woman Charged in 2021 Rochester Meth Sale
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Planview woman is facing a felony drug sale charge in connection to an alleged meth sale in Rochester last year. Prosecutors filed the charge against 20-year-old Dakota Kaeder Thursday. Court documents say she sold the meth to a criminal informant in the parking lot of a northwest Rochester apartment complex in late December.
New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester
There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
Top 10 Best Halloween Costumes in Rochester Based on Public Votes
We had so many great Halloween costumes at Rochester On Tap this year that it was a tough race to name the best!. After narrowing it down to the 25 best Halloween costumes at Rochester On Tap 2022, we opened the contest up to public voting to find out who will take home the $500 cash prize plus a one-night stay at the luxurious Intercontinental MSP Resort and Hotel in Minneapolis, all courtesy of Rochester Smoke Shop and MN Fire Hemp.
Love The Vikings? Watch the Game With a Famous Rochester Celebrity
A building on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota is a place you've probably driven by thousands of times but most people have no idea what happens inside. I'm going to give you an inside look and also let you know about a pretty amazing event happening at Chip Shots with a Rochester celebrity that is going to help more people enjoy this amazing space.
Jobless Rate For Rochester Area Drops to 1.5%
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The unemployment rate for the Rochester area has now been below 2% for the last six months. The latest job statistics from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development show the jobless rate for Olmsted County in September was only 1.5%. Seasonal factors helped push the rate lower by three-percentage points when compared to August. It was the lowest the rate has been since May and was nearly a full percentage point below the unemployment rate from September of last year.
Rochester Man Accused of Threating Kids, Store Clerk with Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felony threats charges for allegedly threatening three kids and a store clerk with a knife last month. Court documents filed Thursday also accuse 21-year-old Damien Rose of stealing a backpack from the three juveniles as well as sunglasses from a Rochester convenience store. The criminal complaint says on September 19 Rose went to the Apollo Superette at the intersection of 11th Ave. and 4th St. Southeast where a clerk saw him try on sunglasses and walk out of the store without paying for them around 5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin’s Ghost Boat Ride Will Make You SCREAM!!!
Ok, so I was thinking of going to the Wisconsin Dells for a fun little family vacation with my kids. But, I just saw that there are ghost boats there and took a peek at their website...and yeah, even that freaked me out. If you love all the spooky, haunted, freaky stuff that happens during the Halloween season, you will want to grab tickets for this ASAP. I've also got info on a haunted trolley that is strolling around Rochester, Minnesota that you'd probably enjoy too.
