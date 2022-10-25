We had so many great Halloween costumes at Rochester On Tap this year that it was a tough race to name the best!. After narrowing it down to the 25 best Halloween costumes at Rochester On Tap 2022, we opened the contest up to public voting to find out who will take home the $500 cash prize plus a one-night stay at the luxurious Intercontinental MSP Resort and Hotel in Minneapolis, all courtesy of Rochester Smoke Shop and MN Fire Hemp.

