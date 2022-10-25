Read full article on original website
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
Golf Digest
It doesn't sound like Derek Jeter loved the Yankees using highlights of him losing to the Sox in ‘04 as “motivation”
It’s been a tough week to be wearing pinstripes. On Sunday, the Yankees were swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, shattering years of Yanks fans’ delusions that they were only bested by the sign stealing. The Astros proved once and for all they that are the superior team on the field and the better-run franchise off of it, sparking a week of consternation and self-examination for the Bronx Bombers.
Yardbarker
Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
FOX43.com
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
thecomeback.com
Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future
After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
Astros catcher gets World Series gift from Albert Pujols
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado might have some good luck on his side when the World Series opens Friday. Maldonado received a shipment of a half-dozen bats from former teammate Albert Pujols, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Maldonado reached out to Pujols before the series to request some bats, as the catcher feels Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss
The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
3 recent trades that prove the Cubs front office deserves our trust
Although not all recent moves made by the Cubs have sat well with fans, the fact is this new front office has worked wonders in the last year and a half. Sure, Chicago dropped the ball when non-tendering Kyle Schwarber. Anthony Rizzo went on to have a great year in 2022 in the Bronx, as well, but there are plenty of moves that have drastically improved the long-term outlook for the club.
Yardbarker
White Sox Reportedly Interview Ozzie Guillen
Enrique Rojas of ESPN reports that the Chicago White Sox interviewed former manager Ozzie Guillen on Monday. This report follows conflicting reports regarding the 2005 World Series champion. Rojas states that this is Guillen's second meeting with the team and he first met with owner Jerry Reinsdorf. The most recent meeting took place with general manager Rick Hahn. These multiple meetings may have been the root cause of last week's confusion.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs to Make Switch at Hitting Coach
Some surprising Chicago Cubs news broke on Friday when The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma reported that the team would not be bringing back hitting coach Greg Brown for the 2023 season. The team offered Brown a different role within the organization, though he is likely to pursue other opportunities around the league.
Where Cubs Could Look for Rotation Help, From Carlos Rodón to Kodai Senga
Where Cubs could look for 'quality innings' this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The World Series begins down in Houston Friday night, which means Hot Stove season is right around the corner. Which means in a week or two, every starting pitcher will start being linked to the...
Yardbarker
Cubs' Willson Contreras Named Silver Slugger Award Finalist
Only five National League catchers reached the minimum plate appearances required to be in consideration for the Silver Slugger Award. Chicago Cubs' backstop Willson Contreras fell short of that benchmark. However, he played 113 games, which put him over the 100-game minimum to qualify for the award. Questioning his price...
Yardbarker
3 moves that give Chicago Cubs fans nightmares to this day
The Chicago Cubs have made some decisions in recent memory that are leaving a sour taste. With it being spooky season and all what better time to discuss some moves that the Chicago Cubs front office made that haunt Cubs fans worldwide? Now before we get into it, this is not a piece that is slamming the current regime and demanding change in lieu of these moves. Jed Hoyer and the rest of his team have actually been pretty solid all things considered especially given the fact that he has Theo Epstein-sized shoes to fill. Now that we cleared that up, here is the 1st frightening move that raises the hair on the back of Cubs fans’ necks.
Column: Construction goes on at Wrigley Field while the Chicago Cubs wonder where their die-hard fans have gone
Living near Wrigleyville gives you a chance to see the daily goings-on at the ballpark during the offseason. It used to be a quiet time for Wrigley Field, with minor patchwork and small improvements to seating areas or the concourse. But since the early part of this century it has become one construction project after another, changing the 108-year-old structure on a near-annual basis, for ...
Details of Adam Wainwright’s one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals
Details have emerged regarding Adam Wainwright’s one-year, $17.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis signing Adam Wainwright came as little surprise, as the right-hander was clearly disappointed with the end of his 2022 campaign. But both Wainwright and the Cardinals are optimistic that he has plenty left in the tank.
Yardbarker
On This Day in History: Cubs Lose Game Four of 2016 World Series
On Oct. 29, 2016, the Chicago Cubs dropped Game 4 of the 2016 World Series to the Cleveland Indians by a score of 7-2. Cleveland was led by Corey Kluber, who pitched six innings, allowing a lone run in the first inning and picking up his second win of the series.
