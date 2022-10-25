Future of Revenue Enablement 2022 Benchmark Report highlights shortcomings of traditional sales enablement leading to only 52% quota attainment. Mediafly, the leading Revenue Enablement platform, and RevOps Squared, a SaaS benchmark firm, today unveiled findings showing that while 58% of organizations have a Sales Enablement presence, only 21% include Customer Success in their strategy and just 10% extend support to Marketing teams. As companies face increasing pressure to retain customers and grow in this challenging economic environment, there is a significant opportunity to expand enablement to complete revenue teams, improving customer experience across every touchpoint, from research to onboarding, support to expansion.

3 DAYS AGO