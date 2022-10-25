Read full article on original website
Truckstop and Bloomberg Intelligence Survey Shows Owner-Operators Facing More Challenging Conditions Ahead
Moderating economic activity and normalizing supply chains have reduced the need for capacity and are driving the outlook for rates and demand lower, leaving higher cost carriers worried about turning a profit in the coming months, according to the latest Bloomberg Intelligence | Truckstop survey of owner operators. “Sentiment among...
Conversica Unveils Powerfully Human AI Capabilities That Transform Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success Teams and Make Bots Obsolete
New Generation Revenue Digital Assistants™ Feature Major Advancements Built to Uniquely Fuel Revenue Growth; Scale Conversational Engagement with Real-Life, Two-Way Interactions. Conversica, Inc., the leading provider of conversation automation solutions for enterprise revenue teams, today unveils the most humanlike AI advancements available to its Conversational AI platform. The new...
79% of B2B Companies Neglect Customer Success Enablement, Despite Increased Focus on Customer Retention During Economic Slowdown
Future of Revenue Enablement 2022 Benchmark Report highlights shortcomings of traditional sales enablement leading to only 52% quota attainment. Mediafly, the leading Revenue Enablement platform, and RevOps Squared, a SaaS benchmark firm, today unveiled findings showing that while 58% of organizations have a Sales Enablement presence, only 21% include Customer Success in their strategy and just 10% extend support to Marketing teams. As companies face increasing pressure to retain customers and grow in this challenging economic environment, there is a significant opportunity to expand enablement to complete revenue teams, improving customer experience across every touchpoint, from research to onboarding, support to expansion.
DXC Technology Expands Global Partnership with Dynatrace, Accelerating Business Transformation for Customers
DXC Platform X™ enables the world’s leading organizations to modernize and transform their business by proactively preventing and auto-resolving issues to enable the silent running of mission-critical systems. DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, announced an expanded partnership with Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) in which...
Etsy Names Rachana Kumar Chief Technology Officer
Etsy, Inc., which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, announced today that Rachana Kumar, Etsy’s Vice President of Engineering, has been named Chief Technology Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Mike Fisher, Etsy’s current Chief Technology Officer, has decided to leave to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests. Mike will stay in his current position until December 31, 2022 and then remain with Etsy in an advisory capacity through April 2023.
TruCentive Integrates with Square Gift Card Marketplace API to Offer Organizations more “Shop Local” Options
This integration with Square allows organizations to support local businesses via TruCentive’s incentive fulfillment and reward delivery platform as part of their employee, customer, and partner giving programs. TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives delivery platform, today announced it has added Square Gift Cards to its catalog of incentive options. Marketing,...
Study Reveals What Top-Performing Sellers Do Differently and Better Than Other Sellers
RAIN Group releases findings of 1,000+ sellers and sales managers; Top-Performing Sellers are 63% more likely to excel at making and communicating strong ROI and financial cases for buyers. RAIN Group, a global sales training company delivering award-winning results through in-person and virtual sales training, coaching, and reinforcement, announced it...
RFPIO Helps GEODIS Reduce 80% of Subject-matter Expert Reviews with Robust Response Management
GEODIS has streamlined its RFP response process with a refreshed content library. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has partnered with GEODIS, a leading global supply chain company, to expedite subject-matter expert (SME) reviews and streamline the RFP process. GEODIS provides third-party logistics services to more than 150,000 clients in 168 countries around the world. Responding to requests for proposal (RFPs) is central to the company’s business development efforts to attract new clients, expand service offerings, and increase revenue.
Neostella Announces Work-Relay Version 6.0 to Help Companies Achieve New Levels of Operational Excellence
Work-Relay, a Neostella Product is excited to announce the next release of the cornerstone intelligent Business Process Management Suite (iBPMS) offering. Version 6.0 of Work-Relay which features enhanced visualization, user experience, and dynamic resource allocation capabilities will be available November 1, 2022, for existing customers and December 1, 2022, for new customers.
CallTower Attains Microsoft’s Solutions Partner Designation
CallTower aligns commitment to customer success with Solutions Partner for Modern Work Designation. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, has attained the Certified Solutions Partner designation within the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. As one of the first Microsoft Partners to attain...
Reclaim.ai Closes $9.5M in Total Funding, Launches Scheduling Links Feature & Reveals 60.2% Burnout Rate Among Knowledge Workers
The smart calendar assistant company reports time management to be the biggest factor in employee burnout and launches smarter Scheduling Links feature to reduce calendar fatigue. Reclaim.ai, an intelligent calendar app and time management platform for Google Calendar used by over 14,000 companies worldwide, today announced that they have raised...
Airbase Becomes the First Modern Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Companies
Company launches a series of automated procurement features including advanced documentation and data routing, 3-way PO matching, and custom tagging of additional stakeholders. Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that expand its all-in-one spend management...
Ncontracts Names Michelle Amato as Chief Sales Officer
Regtech leader further expands leadership team with proven financial services sales executive. Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance and risk management solutions to the financial industry, today announced that Michelle Amato has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. As the company experiences ongoing demand for its suite of products, Ms. Amato will lead Ncontracts’ sales team to support continued growth.
Corporate Spend on Travel is Rebounding, According to Emburse’s SpendSmart Travel Trends Report
Businesses spent more on domestic flights, international flights, car rentals, and hotel reservations in Q3 2022 than in the same quarter in 2021. Emburse, the global leader in spend optimization, announced the results of its Q3 2022 SpendSmart Travel Trends report. This quarterly report tracks how much organizations spend on travel, as well as trends for booking volume and trip length, and compares it to the previous year, pre-pandemic 2019, and the previous quarter.
Cymbio Launches “Cymbio Finance”, Offering Next Day Payouts and Automated Fin-ops for Brands’ Multi-Channel Sales
The new service ensures Cymbio’s customers get fast access to cash for their multichannel sales, and eliminates fin-ops overhead of drop ship and marketplace operations. Cymbio, the all-in-one digital sales growth platform for brands, announced today the launch of “Cymbio Finance,” automating payment collection, reconciliation, and streamlining cash flow for multichannel drop ship and marketplace sales, enabling brands to get paid instantly for the products they sell online. These new offerings are being released 6 months after PayPal invested in Cymbio.
SalesTechStar Interview with Grant Peterson, Chief Product Officer at Conga
Grant Peterson, Chief Product Officer at Conga talks about a few ways through which sales and revenue teams can create impactful revenue rich customer journeys in B2B:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Grant, tell us about yourself and more about your role at Conga…. As Chief Product Officer at Conga,...
Ankura Releases 2022 Holiday Consumer Spending Survey Results
Survey of More than 1,000 Consumers Across United States Reveals Key Insights and Considerations for Retailers and U.S. Economy. Ankura Consulting, LLC, a leading global expert services and advisory firm, published the results of its 2022 Holiday Consumer Spending Survey conducted by its Performance Improvement Practice. The survey, which polled 1,042 individuals across the United States, reveals key insights for retailers and the U.S. economy.
Agiloft is Recognized as a ‘Vendor to Know’ by Spend Matters for Third Consecutive Year
-Spend Matters names Agiloft among the 50 best-in-class software vendors in the procurement and supply chain market for 2022. -For the third consecutive year, Agiloft’s no-code CLM platform receives top ratings for innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery from world-renowned industry analyst firm. Agiloft, the global standard...
Front Launches Front Integration Partner Program to Drive Greater Innovation Across Its Technology Ecosystem
Program to enable greater business value for partners and offer customers seamless access to richer portfolio of integrations. Front, a communication hub for building strong customer relationships, launched the Front Integration Partner Program to accelerate innovation and increase value for both partners and customers. With open APIs, Front already enables nearly 100 integrations with software and communication companies, including Salesforce, HubSpot, ClickUp, Aircall, and Dialpad. The Front Integration Partner Program will drive continued growth in integrations by delivering a foundation for a richer technology ecosystem.
nClouds Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EKS
AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Deepens Application Modernization Credentials. nClouds, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and a leading provider of managed cloud services, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), recognizing that nClouds has proven success in helping customers architect, deploy, and operate containerized workloads on top of Kubernetes.
