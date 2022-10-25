Read full article on original website
3 trade deadline moves Chiefs must make to bolster Super Bowl run
The Kansas City Chiefs have been solid so far this season. As of this writing, they are carrying a 5-2 record. That’s good enough for second in the AFC right behind the Buffalo Bills. Much of that is because of star QB Patrick Mahomes and their solid ground defense. Having said that, if the Chiefs want to further solidify their status as a Super Bowl contender, there are gaps in their roster that need to be filled. Here we’ll look at three trade deadline moves that the Chiefs must make to bolster their Super Bowl run.
Patrick Mahomes weapon publicly requests release ahead of trade deadline
Patrick Mahomes hasn’t given him a handoff all season and now Ronald Jones II wants out of Kanas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old running back took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his role. He tweeted, “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”. Jones signed a one-year,...
Nolan Arenado makes huge decision on Cardinals future
Nolan Arenado will reportedly opt-in to his player option and exercise the remainder of his 5-year, $144 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, per The Athletic’s Katie Woo. Arenado is fresh off of a tremendous 2022 campaign and will be St. Louis’ third baseman of the future. Nolan Arenado performed admirably throughout the 2022 […] The post Nolan Arenado makes huge decision on Cardinals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans’ Brandin Cooks gives cryptic response regarding possible trade before deadline
Following Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans find themselves further buried in the AFC South standings with a record of 1-5-1. However, with the NFL trade deadline around the corner on Tuesday, November 1st, one Texans player is clamming up. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, wide receiver Brandin Cooks said, “We’re going to keep that internal” when asked about the upcoming deadline.
Chiefs eyeing this former first-round pick for pass-rushing help, but there’s a catch
The Kansas City Chiefs have already made a splash before the NFL trade deadline. After getting Patrick Mahomes another playmaking weapon in 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney, the perennial AFC power is apparently seeking help on the other side of the ball to gear up for a Super Bowl run.
Christian McCaffrey’s stern take on trade draws hilarious reaction from Trent Williams
Following his recent trade to the San Francisco 49ers, running back Christian McCaffrey has something to prove. Last Thursday, the Carolina Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers in what could prove to be a franchise-altering move. McCaffrey made his debut on Sunday, just days after the move. In his limited role in the offense, he […] The post Christian McCaffrey’s stern take on trade draws hilarious reaction from Trent Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Big 12 Conference agrees to 10-figure deal with ESPN, Fox amid drastic realignment
As the landscape of college sports continues its evolution, word of yet another massive TV contract came down on Sunday. According to the Sports Business Journal, the Big 12 Conference struck a deal with ESPN and Fox Sports on a six-year media rights agreement. The deal is reportedly worth $2.28 billion and an average of […] The post Big 12 Conference agrees to 10-figure deal with ESPN, Fox amid drastic realignment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UCLA Women's Soccer Honors Seniors, Beats Washington in Home Finale
The Bruins turned on the jests in the second half to take care of business against the Huskies, securing the multi-goal win on Senior Day.
Rams’ plan for Cam Akers if he’s not traded, revealed
The Los Angeles Rams are in need of a roster shake-up. The defending champions are struggling and could use the trade market to find improvements. One thing they will look to do is unload Cam Akers, who has fallen out of favor with the team. What happens if the Rams...
Barry Sanders’ Net Worth in 2022
Barry Sanders’ net worth in 2022 is $20 million. Sanders is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Detroit Lions. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, 10-time All-Pro member, former NFL MVP and former NFL offensive Rookie of the Year. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Barry Sanders’ net worth in 2022.
League, owners propose major rule change that could prompt NBA lockout
The average NBA franchise has never been valuable, and we’re less than two weeks into a season where the Larry O’Brien Trophy seems truly up for grabs. As negotiations between owners and the players’ association on the next Collective Bargaining Agreement continue before the mid-December mutual opt-out deadline, though, league power brokers are pushing for a change to the current system so significant that some players believe a lockout could be inevitable.
