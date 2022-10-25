ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 trade deadline moves Chiefs must make to bolster Super Bowl run

The Kansas City Chiefs have been solid so far this season. As of this writing, they are carrying a 5-2 record. That’s good enough for second in the AFC right behind the Buffalo Bills. Much of that is because of star QB Patrick Mahomes and their solid ground defense. Having said that, if the Chiefs want to further solidify their status as a Super Bowl contender, there are gaps in their roster that need to be filled. Here we’ll look at three trade deadline moves that the Chiefs must make to bolster their Super Bowl run.
Nolan Arenado makes huge decision on Cardinals future

Nolan Arenado will reportedly opt-in to his player option and exercise the remainder of his 5-year, $144 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, per The Athletic’s Katie Woo. Arenado is fresh off of a tremendous 2022 campaign and will be St. Louis’ third baseman of the future. Nolan Arenado performed admirably throughout the 2022 […] The post Nolan Arenado makes huge decision on Cardinals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans’ Brandin Cooks gives cryptic response regarding possible trade before deadline

Following Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans find themselves further buried in the AFC South standings with a record of 1-5-1. However, with the NFL trade deadline around the corner on Tuesday, November 1st, one Texans player is clamming up. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, wide receiver Brandin Cooks said, “We’re going to keep that internal” when asked about the upcoming deadline.
Christian McCaffrey’s stern take on trade draws hilarious reaction from Trent Williams

Following his recent trade to the San Francisco 49ers, running back Christian McCaffrey has something to prove. Last Thursday, the Carolina Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers in what could prove to be a franchise-altering move. McCaffrey made his debut on Sunday, just days after the move. In his limited role in the offense, he […] The post Christian McCaffrey’s stern take on trade draws hilarious reaction from Trent Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Big 12 Conference agrees to 10-figure deal with ESPN, Fox amid drastic realignment

As the landscape of college sports continues its evolution, word of yet another massive TV contract came down on Sunday. According to the Sports Business Journal, the Big 12 Conference struck a deal with ESPN and Fox Sports on a six-year media rights agreement. The deal is reportedly worth $2.28 billion and an average of […] The post Big 12 Conference agrees to 10-figure deal with ESPN, Fox amid drastic realignment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Barry Sanders’ Net Worth in 2022

Barry Sanders’ net worth in 2022 is $20 million. Sanders is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Detroit Lions. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, 10-time All-Pro member, former NFL MVP and former NFL offensive Rookie of the Year. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Barry Sanders’ net worth in 2022.
League, owners propose major rule change that could prompt NBA lockout

The average NBA franchise has never been valuable, and we’re less than two weeks into a season where the Larry O’Brien Trophy seems truly up for grabs. As negotiations between owners and the players’ association on the next Collective Bargaining Agreement continue before the mid-December mutual opt-out deadline, though, league power brokers are pushing for a change to the current system so significant that some players believe a lockout could be inevitable.
