Firefighters battle flames at Austintown factory
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Austintown firefighters were called to a factory fire late Thursday night. Crews were called to LM Cases on the 3700 block of Oakwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Austintown fire captain Tom Metzinger said that crews originally noticed the fire alarm before seeing smoke and flames in the...
2 teens arrested in shooting of 11-year-old in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Maple Street and N. Chestnut Avenue. Officials confirm an 11-year-old girl was shot Friday evening. She is in stable condition. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, tampering...
Route 224, Tippecanoe Road crash sends two to hospital
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after an accident at a busy Boardman intersection. This is due to a three car accident that happened at corner of Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road. Ohio State Highway Patrol was called shortly before 8 a.m. The right...
OVI checkpoint in Boardman Friday night
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint is taking place Friday night in Boardman. The checkpoint will be at 4121 South Avenue and will run from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturation patrols will also take place this weekend throughout Mahoning County. OVI checkpoints are planned to deter and...
Struthers couple charged with endangering children
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- A Struthers couple is facing child endangering charges after police say their home was in deplorable condition. Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a home on Elm Street to check on the behavior of a child. Officers determined that Stephanie Anderson, 31, and Wayne...
Firefighters train for rescue with emerging vehicle technology
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon firefighters learned new ways to rescue accident victims this week. They spent a few days in the former Huntington Bank parking lot working on different scenarios. They’re learning how to secure wrecked cars, deal with accidents on jersey barriers and the most effective techniques for rescues.
Puppy found dead in lunch cooler in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Humane agents were called to a disturbing site on Thursday when they found a dead puppy in a lunch cooler in Youngstown. According to the Animal Charity of Ohio Facebook page, agents were called to a playground on the South Side of Youngstown. Animal Charity of Ohio...
Boot drive funds cold weather project in Trumbull County
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An organization aimed at carrying on the late-Lindsey Villanueva’s mission to provide coats to children in need received a big donation from firefighters across Trumbull County. Firefighters presented Lindsey’s husband Tony Villanueva and sister Kara Morgan with a $3,400 check. The money will help...
Small plane crashes in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A small plane crashed in Southington Friday afternoon. It happened off of Herr Fieldhouse Road, just east of Leiby Osborne Road. The 2021 Zenith 750 Cruzer fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed in the front yard of a house. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the pilot,...
Library branch reopens, other hour changes at PLYMC
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County announced hours would be changing at some of its branches, including a reopening of one branch. In a PLYMC Facebook post, the library system announced that on Tuesday, November 8, the Tri-Lakes branch will reopen Tuesday,...
Historically Black Youngstown church celebrates 100 years
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Youngstown’s East Side celebrated 100 years with a gala Sunday. The historically Black church has been in operation since 1922. The church has been celebrating this landmark all year, but this gala was one of their biggest events.
Commissioners approve funds to maintain four Valley bridges
BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County commissioners normally meet on Thursdays at 10 a.m. in their downtown Youngstown meeting room. But this Thursday’s meeting was at 5 p.m. in Beaver Township. They were asked to help a group maintain a park property and approved money to maintain four bridges.
Power outage frustrates Girard businesses, residents
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Power has been restored to customers in Girard following an outage on Friday. At the peak of the outage, over 3,000 customers were without power in Girard and parts of McDonald. The outage began Friday morning and lasted about four hours. Power was restored by...
Boardman Chick-fil-A to close for 2 weeks
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The line at the Boardman Chick-fil-A is going to get shorter. It’s closing for two weeks. The closure begins this Saturday at 7 p.m. The restaurant is doing some construction in the drive-thru. It expects to reopen on Nov. 12. If you ordered Halloween...
Disability info meeting to be held at local restaurant
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting an information session on Friday in honor of National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chef Ray’s Cafe on Saint Claire Avenue in East Liverpool. The Reach 4 More...
Event shows appreciation for Trumbull County foster families
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County Children Services and North Mar Church in Warren partnered for a Foster Caregiver Appreciation Event. The event aimed to show gratitude and appreciation to all the current foster families in Trumbull County. TCCS workers, church volunteers and current foster caregivers attended the event.
Fair trains first responders on special needs
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday is the fourth annual Special Needs and Disabilities Fair at Cornerstone Christian Church in Hubbard. This year’s event anticipated around 200 attendees. The event had trunk or treat, resource tables and raffles. Proceeds from the event are for the Autism Awareness Training and...
One-of-a-kind auction taking place this weekend in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday morning at 10 a.m., a first-of-its-kind auction will be held around the Youngstown area — arcade games of all kinds will be sold. A large tent at the end of Boardman’s Simon Road marks the spot where the Valley’s first-ever arcade and pinball machine auction will take place.
Ohio woman pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A woman from Willoughby was sentenced Friday for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Christine Priola, 50, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Priola made her way to the U.S. Capitol grounds, carrying...
Congressional candidates discuss inflation, energy
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Candidates for Ohio’s 6th Congressional District shared their thoughts on issues voters are concerned with this election. The race is on for incumbent Republican candidate Bill Johnson and Democratic candidate Louis Lyras. They’re vying for a district that spans 11 counties, including Mahoning and Columbiana.
