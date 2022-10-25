ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

51-year-old Villas, NJ, Woman Busted on Drug Charges

A Villas woman has been charged with a number of drug violations following her arrest by Cape May County authorities. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department, and Chief John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Dawn Corcoran, 51, of Villas.
VILLAS, NJ
Northfield NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey.

