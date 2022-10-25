Read full article on original website
Navy Times
Should VA continue its popular technology training program?
Time is running out to evaluate whether Veterans Affairs officials should continue its promising pilot program designed to help veterans get high-tech skills, a government watchdog warned this week. The Veterans Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) program was launched in 2019 as a five-year pilot program. Originally planned...
U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout
KYIV/NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine pressed ahead to implement a Black Sea grain deal and agreed on a transit plan for Monday for 16 vessels to move forward, despite Russia's withdrawal from the pact that has allowed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to world markets.
Navy Times
Troops, families: It’s not too late to vote by absentee ballot
If you’re a service member or family member voting by absentee ballot, or an overseas U.S. citizen voting by absentee ballot, it’s not too late to get your vote in and counted for the Nov. 8 elections. In some cases, voters can still register to vote in their...
Navy Times
Pentagon’s US-Mexico border mission extends for another year
Federally-activated National Guard troops are expected to continue to deploy along the U.S. southern border through summer 2023, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to Military Times on Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a Homeland Security Department request sent in September to extend the mission through fiscal year 2023, according to...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.N. seeks to rescue grain deal
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
