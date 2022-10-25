ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Navy Times

Should VA continue its popular technology training program?

Time is running out to evaluate whether Veterans Affairs officials should continue its promising pilot program designed to help veterans get high-tech skills, a government watchdog warned this week. The Veterans Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) program was launched in 2019 as a five-year pilot program. Originally planned...
Navy Times

Pentagon’s US-Mexico border mission extends for another year

Federally-activated National Guard troops are expected to continue to deploy along the U.S. southern border through summer 2023, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to Military Times on Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a Homeland Security Department request sent in September to extend the mission through fiscal year 2023, according to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.N. seeks to rescue grain deal

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy