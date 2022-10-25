Read full article on original website
Milwaukee rejects Johnson’s ‘baseless allegations of election impropriety’ on early voting
The Milwaukee mayor’s office is criticizing Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) after he appeared to cast doubt on the ability of Republicans to vote early in the city. During a tele-town hall on Monday, Johnson, who is facing a tough reelection battle, encouraged voters in other parts of the state to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.
Gubernatorial candidates rally support in southeastern Wisconsin with less than two weeks left until election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Both of Wisconsin's gubernatorial candidates were in our area rallying support for their campaigns with about a dozen days left until polls close in the Badger State. At Laborers Local 113 in Milwaukee, Governor Tony Evers and other democrats kicked off his statewide bus tour by...
Who Does Kohl’s Give Political Donations To?
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, based Kohl's and its affiliates, including Kohl's Department Stores, have given $18,355 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 elections cycle, according...
Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’
Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
New report says risk to State of Wisconsin from approving Kenosha casino significantly reduced
News Release Wisconsin Legislature - Kenosha Delegation Report highlights Walker-approved compact change eliminates Potawatomi ability to claw back earlier payments and requires tribe to prove future revenue losses Wisconsin’s potential liability to the Forest County Potawatomi Community ...
George Floyd mural in Milwaukee vandalized
The George Floyd mural near North and Holton in Milwaukee appears to have been vandalized. Grey paint could be seen on Floyd's face on Tuesday.
Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
Record number of Milwaukee residents request speed humps in neighborhoods
Covid relief funds have been used to reduce the cost of speed humps this year from roughly $300 to about $100 for each homeowner or renter on the block.
In-person early voting starts Tuesday, here's what you need to know
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Voters can cast their absentee ballot in person starting on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at one of several early voting locations across Milwaukee. Early voting kicks off with several major statewide races, including governor and U.S. Senate on the ballot. Wisconsin voters can register to vote in...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Milwaukee makes National Geographic's 2023 'Best of the World' list
MILWAUKEE - National Geographic named Milwaukee one of its "Best of the World" destinations for 2023 – one of only five places in the U.S. and 25 across the globe. According to a news release, Milwaukee is part of the publication's new "community" destinations category. It mentioned the city's support of the local arts community, Deer District, RiverWalk, Harley-Davidson Musuem and the forthcoming Bronzeville Center for the Arts.
Ron Johnson Turned His Back On Family Famers Like Me
I’ve lived in Milwaukee for the past decade, working as the manager on our family-owned farm. Alongside my wife and two children, we grow all-natural produce at an affordable price to provide my community with nutritious, locally-grown food. Farmers like me have long been the backbone of Wisconsin—bolstering our...
2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1
The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes
Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
Darrell Brooks trial: Former judge weighs in on length, handling
A former Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge says the Waukesha parade attack trial was long for a homicide case, but certain steps had to be taken even though they delayed proceedings.
Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
What is cash bail? Racine attorney Brian P. Dimmer explains
As election day approaches, Wisconsinites are constantly seeing political attack ads. The topic of cash bail has been coming up in a lot of these ads — particularly in the U.S. Senate race. Republican incumbent Ron Johnson’s ads often draw attention to Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes’ stance on ending...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Cudahy
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ahead of Wednesday's Powerball drawing that could net a $700 million grand prize, it is important to note overlook a small prize that was won in Southeast Wisconsin last week. A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Citgo on 2400 E. College Ave....
