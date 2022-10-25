ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Another Fort Worth police officer has been fired this week, officials announced Friday.Forth Worth Police Department Lieutenant Richard Perez was fired Thursday following an investigation into him drinking on the job.On May 19, 2022, a department employee notified internal affairs that Perez had consumed alcohol while on duty, officials said.Officials said the department immediately began an investigation, during which investigators found alcoholic beverages in the lieutenant's work space, and discovered he drove a city vehicle after drinking.After reviewing the investigation, FWPD Chief Neil Noakes determined Perez "violated multiple Fort Worth Police Department policies and terminated his employment with the department," officials said.Perez had been with the department for 15 years and was assigned to the Support Services Division. Officials said he did not wear a police uniform and did not participate in police investigations or respond to service calls.
FORT WORTH, TX
abcnews4.com

West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
dallasexpress.com

Body Discovered in Burning Vehicle

Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered inside a burning vehicle Saturday, CBS reports. The vehicle and the body were found near the 4600 block of Burma Road near the Mt. Elam Missionary Baptist Church. Around 8 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue Department responded to a report of a...
DALLAS, TX
WCBD Count on 2

Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
MyTexasDaily

U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrests second teenager in connection with Dallas capital murder investigation

DALLAS, Texas — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a Dallas capital murder investigation, the Dallas Police Department announced. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 3:26 a.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane in Dallas, Texas. There, police discovered Kerunda Green suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
live5news.com

1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting

Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville. The hotel parking lot has been taped off by police. One person has...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Missing Dallas Man, 90, Found

The Dallas Police Department says a man considered critical missing Saturday has been found. Poilce said the man has been found safe and did not disclose further details. Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mother of Eight Killed in Hit-and-Run Head-On Crash

A mother of eight was killed Monday evening in a deadly hit-and-run in Carrollton. The Carrollton police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, October 25. However, the alleged driver has yet to be apprehended. “He needs to own up to what he did,” said...
CARROLLTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth

A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
LAKE WORTH, TX
live5news.com

Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Central Avenue was shut down after a crash Friday night in Summerville. Summerville Communication Center officials say Central Avenue at West Carolina Avenue was shut down just before 7 p.m. A car ended up flipping over in the crash. The details of the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy