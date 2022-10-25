Read full article on original website
Governor Evers Visits Manitowoc, Talks Education, and Road Construction
Governor Tony Evers made a campaign stop at the Maritime Museum in Manitowoc today. During his stop, Attorney General Josh Kaul, and Evers’ running mate Sara Rodriguez all spoke about what they look to achieve if reelected into office. One of the aspects Governor Evers mentioned was more funding...
Leaf Pick up is Underway in Manitowoc
Tis the season that leaves are falling off the trees and being collected by Manitowoc’s Department of Public Works. Mayor Justin Nickels says the annual leaf pickup began on October 18th. “There are parking bans in residential streets from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the same day as your...
Sheboygan County Judge Announces Retirement
After a 30-year career, Sheboygan County Circuit Court Judge Kent Hoffmann has announced his retirement. Hoffmann began his legal career as a public defender, before taking a job as the District Attorney in Marinette County. Governor Scott Walker appointed Judge Hoffmann to the bench in Sheboygan County in May of...
Roncalli plans introductory event
The Roncalli Catholic School group in Manitowoc is planning an event to introduce 7th and 8th grade students to Roncalli High School. 7th and 8th grade day will be held on Tuesday, November 15th at the high school located at 2000 Mirro Drive in Manitowoc. The objective is to offer tours, visits to classrooms, meetings with teachers, and information on extracurricular activities. Lunch will be offered as well.
Manitowoc Public Library to Host Event Focused on the Famous Evergleem
The following article was written by Thomas Kelly, a Lifestyle Guru & Style Icon, and Evergleam collector. With November fast approaching and Thanksgiving on the horizon, it always seems to be the case that our obligations to holiday-associated activities are never in short supply. Nay, once Christmas and the New Year roll around, I often feel that I am stretched beyond limits—like I’m strapped to some festive medieval torture device! With so many choices, it can be difficult to choose between friends and family.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Dontae W. Rusch-Vareka, 24,Two Rivers, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety on 3/9/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.
NASA Astronaut Impressed with Questions Posed by Manitowoc Children
NASA astronaut Raja Chari made a stop in Manitowoc yesterday, thanks to the efforts of the Rhar-West Art Museum. Chari made stops at Wilson Middle School, Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry, and Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Chari told Seehafer News that he was rather impressed with the quality of questions posed by...
First Presbyterian to Host Manitowoc’s First Warming Shelter
Those experiencing homelessness will have a place to warm their hands and feet this winter, thanks to a local pastor. The Manitowoc Warming Shelter will open up next month at 502 North 8th Street, which is also the home of First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Matt Sauer was the mastermind behind the shelter, which will be able to house 12 individuals a night.
Registration Deadline Coming Up for CCCS First Time Homebuyers Class
The enrollment deadline is fast approaching for Consumer Credit Counseling Service’s upcoming First Time Homebuyers Class in Cleveland. The class is scheduled for November 5th, but you must sign up by Monday, October 31st. To enroll, call Consumer Credit Counseling Service at 1-800-350-2227. Those who attend the class, which...
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– All this week we took a deep dive into some statistics recently released by the Manitowoc Public School District. Click here to see what Superintendent Jim Feil had to say about their financial status. – Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Click here to learn more about...
Shoreline Retail Lending Manager Named to Manitowoc County Future 15 List
The Manitowoc County Chamber has released its 2023 list of Future 15 award winners, and the Retail Lending Manager at Shoreline Hometown Credit Union made the cut. Tomas Salinas and the rest of the award winners will be honored with an award at the Young Professionals of Manitowoc County Future 15 Annual Banquet on the evening of Thursday, November 10th.
MPSD Deep Dive Part 5: Enrollment Numbers Down, Superintendent Feil Optimistic for the Future
Over the past six years, the Manitowoc Public School District has seen a decline in the number of students enrolled. While the drop-off isn’t dramatic, it is still concerning. Manitowoc Superintendent Jim Feil says he is a firm believer that the pilot program we talked about yesterday will improve...
Inmate in the Green Bay Correctional Institution Dies Following Attack
An inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution has died following an attack last week. According to jail officials, Timothy Nabors was attacked last Friday and was taken to an off-site medical facility. Nabors was later pronounced dead. The attacker, whose name has not yet been released, was moved to...
Manitowoc Elks Lodge To Host Halloween Costume Contest Tomorrow
While the official trick-or-treating times in Manitowoc will be on Monday, there is an event tomorrow (October 29th) for families. The Elks Lodge, located at 1807 North Rapids Road, will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event from noon to 4:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop out for food...
Blood Donation Opportunity Announced at LTC
There’s another blood donor opportunity coming up locally, this time at Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland. Those wishing to give the gift of life can do so at LTC, 1290 North Avenue, on Friday, November 11th from noon until 5:00 p.m. According to a news release from the Green...
Random Lake Teen Hospitalized Following Two Vehicle Crash
A teenager from Random Lake had to be airlifted after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that their deputies were sent to the area of Abbot Drive, west of Lynn Road near Silver Creek at around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. An investigation...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing the Street in Green Bay
A 70-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street last night in Green Bay. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the man was crossing at the intersection of Mather and Harrison Streets at around 7:00 p.m. The driver remained at the scene...
Kiel Falls to Sturgeon Bay in Boys Soccer Tournament
Kiel and Sturgeon Bay had a marathon battle last evening in Boys Soccer before the host Clippers won in a shootout to advance to the WIAA Division-4 Sectional final. The Raiders and Clippers fought to a 1-all tie in regulation and overtime before the home team came out on top 7-to-6 in a shootout.
Several Local High School Football Teams Ready for Round Two
Two Rivers, Reedsville and Kiel will all play road games tonight in the WIAA Level-2 Football Playoffs. In Division 4, the #3 seeded and unbeaten Two Rivers Raiders travels to Kewaskum to meet the 2nd seeded Indians, which you can hear on 97.1 FM WCUB and at www.CubRadio.com starting at 6:40 p.m.
